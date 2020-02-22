Sam Oldham on retirement plans and mental health problems | News News

%MINIFYHTMLbeda89c9020a46efe567b61a7b54736311% %MINIFYHTMLbeda89c9020a46efe567b61a7b54736312%





Sam Oldham helped GB win his first men's team medal in 100 years in London 2012

British gymnast Sam Oldham talked about his battles against depression and revealed his plans to retire in the summer.

Oldham, 27, who won an impressive team bronze at the London Olympics in 2012, received support from Sky as Sports academic from 2013 to 2017.

Oldham, along with Louis Smith, Max Whitlock, Kristian Thomas and Daniel Purvis, won the first medal of the Olympic gymnastics team of Great Britain.

It was a great achievement for the Nottingham gymnast, who was also signed by Notts County FC at the age of 12 in the same year she made her debut for the British gymnastics team.

However, despite the euphoria of the team in London eight years ago, its fall from the high bar is an emotional memory when it begins to reflect on moving away from the sport.

"It was my best event, the one that was there to compete," said Oldham. "I was the last to compete in the parallel bars and got our best score, but we jumped straight to the high bars and had to run to put on the hand guards."

Oldham received financial and development support as Sky Scholar for four years.

"I was panicking and opened my thumb, and there was blood on my hand guards. I was trying to keep calm but I was 19, there were 20,000 people watching, my family in the audience. I couldn't see my coach.

"So I fell. The fingertips caught him, but I fell. I finished my routine and finished it well. I got 14, which is still a very good high bar score.

"But my life collapsed in an instant. I couldn't help thinking that it would have cost my country a first Olympic medal in 100 years and that we could never have the chance again."

"For the next two years I was beaten and when I saw the medal I really fought with it, because all the people around me were in cloud nine and I felt horrible, as if I didn't deserve my medal, and I felt a lot of pain about it ".

Oldham is hoping to get to the Tokyo Games. It would be a sweet change, having lost the selection for Rio 2016 after a serious ankle injury at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow two years earlier.

Those disappointments, in addition to losing their place in the GB Team team last year, left Oldham fearing for his mental health and eventually seeking therapy.

"There were many things that led to that moment. The sport can be incredibly hard and from a very young age I set the incredibly high benchmark."

"It wasn't really until last year, when I was removed from the GB team and I had to move back to my grandparents. I didn't receive any money and had been doing this for 20 years, so my car- The value was incredibly low.

"Fortunately I had the conscience of myself to ask for help. Now I am in an incredible place. I know that now I do not want to take that risk with my mental health and take that dark path again.

"Now that I have reached the end of my career, my main goal is to have a positive experience this summer."