Salford Red Devils coach Ian Watson hits the referee after the Super League defeat against Leeds | Rugby League News

"The people in charge of the games have to do it the right way and I felt that the game was ruined."





Ian Watson expressed frustration after the final whistle.

Salford coach Ian Watson accused referee Marcus Griffiths of "ruining,quot; the game when Leeds overturned an 8-0 deficit to win 22-8 at AJ Bell Stadium.

In a scathing attack on party officials and also Chief of Officers Steve Ganson, Watson accused Griffiths of "washing Salford's hands,quot; because local fans turned on him.

Watson highlighted an incident in the second half when Salford's fullback, Niall Evalds, appeared to be approached in the air with a high kick.

He was not penalized and Watson felt he was the catalyst for several great calls to go against his team.

"There are things that happened in that second half that are beyond our control," Watson said.

"Ten times out of ten if that Evalds tackle was on Sky, it's a penalty. I would like Ganson to explain it to me and contact us, he needs to come back to me."

"In this game, things become increasingly difficult, we are talking about people's livelihoods. People who are in charge of the games have to do it the right way and I felt that the game was ruined."

"As soon as the crowd went crazy with the referee, he simply washed Salford's hands and arbitrated the game in a totally different way."

We are not Wigan or St Helens, so we are not important enough to deal with. Ian Watson

"That's what doesn't make me happy. People ask for your opinion, you should be able to give your opinion.

"Ganson needs to contact me and tell me why he is putting people in charge of a game that cannot control the game."

"I contacted him (Ganson) a couple of times last year and he never replied. We are not Wigan or St Helens, so we are not important enough to deal with them."

On the performance of his team, Watson said: "I thought our effort was outstanding. We played well in the first half but recorded a part."

Salford, who won only once this season, led 8-0 just before the break, but Leeds scored 22 unanswered points to ensure a hard-fought victory in difficult conditions.

The attempts on both sides of the break of Luke Gale and Luke Briscoe changed the game in favor of Leeds after Salford scored unconverted attempts through Evalds and Tui Lolohea.

The second half was to prove a different story when Leeds knocked down Salford in worse conditions. Other attempts by Mikolaj Oledzk and Jack Walker confirmed the victory of the rhinos.

Leeds coach Richard Agar was happy to bring the two points back to West Yorkshire and was impressed with the character shown by his team.

He said: "It was a game of two halves for us. We were really hard and poor in the first half, but the attempt just before the break was a great moment."

"Sometimes you just have to adapt your soccer style to the conditions and we improve it in the second half. The presentation of Richie Myler and (Adam) Cuthbertson really helped us."

"We had a lot more energy in our tanks in that second half and our execution was a bit more clinical. It wasn't really pretty, but sometimes you have to roll up your sleeves and fight to win."

"There wasn't much we could get out of that first half, we didn't run in any area of ​​the game. But after that, our media backed the game pretty well."