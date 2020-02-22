Sacramento Kings is not optimizing De & # 39; Aaron Fox's talent | NBA News

De & # 39; Aaron Fox is one of the NBA's fastest guards, but the Sacramento Kings play at the sixth slowest pace in the league. What can be done to optimize your talents?

Unlike the NFL, the NBA does not require players to pass rigorous speed tests before joining the league. Those who attend the annual Draft Combine are measured in a straight line, but the results are not taken as seriously as in American football; Therefore, it is difficult to measure who are the fastest players in the NBA, much less the fastest.

But, to any extent, De & # 39; Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings is among the fastest players in the league. And according to himself, he is the fastest.

Certainly, it is blurry, capable of covering the entire court in a few seconds and with less strides. Fox is just as fast with the ball in his hands when he needs it, a dynamic force, and especially in transition. In fact, its impact on that aspect of the game has always been ahead of what it can do on the half court.

In his only year at the University of Kentucky, Fox spent 30.7 percent of his time in transition, an incredibly high amount for any college player considering the last nature of his game largely outdated (it is true that Kentucky is less guilty than most of his players). pairs, but that still affects amateur basketball in general).

After a rather forgettable rookie campaign, Fox broke out last season at both ends of the court, using his speed to transition into the offensive once again, but he also faced opponents in defense, bothering them on the perimeter and having a gift to chase blocks like no other small shipowner. His handling of the game, nuances of tempo, decision making and passing games have also improved a lot, and he is not simply a player that depends on his speed, but is undoubtedly his defining and most obvious attribute.

















This season, once again, Fox's most used types of play (that is, the percentage of possessions in which he is involved in all of his total possessions) are once again those in which he is the one who drives the ball or It is in transition. Indicatively, shoot more efficiently (61 percent to 42.8 percent), turn the ball less (11.8 percent to 14.6 percent) and reach the free throw line more frequently (20.7 percent to 17.5 percent) ) when in the full court game. It is, therefore, a little worrying that it has been almost twice as long as the one handling the ball.

This is not an anomaly. It seems to be the Kings' strategy, built to play at an artificially reduced rate, and it also seems to be a list design that the team has few wing players that can run with Fox. Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica can also shoot and / or score the ball well, and Bogdan Bogdanovic is a good isolation scorer, game creator and offensive stallion, but none of them are great athletes, and the transition game is always going to work better with other people who can easily release your legs and cover the ground.

While Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley in the attack zone appear to be better at this, Bagley has missed much of the season due to injuries; therefore, when it comes to the transition, Fox has remained a one-man band.

Therefore, it is fair to examine whether the construction of the equipment that is apparently built around it will ever adapt to the optimal deployment of their talents.

Image:

Fox attacks the hoop to score against Minnesota



Among your lots of useful publicly available player tracking data, NBA.com/stats Track the average speed of the player. This alone is not an appropriate measure for who are the fastest players, since use is an important factor; For example, James Harden, of the Houston Rockets, is the slowest player in the league for miles according to this statistic, but it is known that he has a good burst of speed when he chooses to use (he only spends so much time hitting the ball on the ground that it doesn't show much).

It is also biased towards players whose main functions are to throw jump shots from the ball, since they can move without having to take many dribbles that would inevitably delay them; This is the only way Doug McDermott of Indiana, a man who starts most of the possessions in the corner before snuggling in the wing in search of a jump shot, is the fastest 24th player in the NBA in this metric despite being one of the minor athletes in the league.

















However, you would still expect the fastest player designated by the league to be near the top. However, of the 506 players who have played in the NBA this season, Fox is ranked 256, by nba.com/stats, less than half of the list. Behind Noah Vonleh and TJ Warren, of all people. Tied with Robin Lopez, Khris Middleton and Lauri Markkanen, nothing less.

This statistic agrees with the fact that the Kings as a whole have the sixth slowest pace range in the NBA this season. Given that Fox is at the helm as his supposed cornerstone of the franchise, this makes no sense.

Of course, it should be noted that Fox has taken another leap this season anyway. After a slow start in which he lost time due to an injury and looked bad at what he achieved, he recovered once his health returned to him, averaging 22.8 points and 7.6 assists in 14 January games.

During the last months of the season, he has also had great clutch performances, and has the highest free throw rate of any guard other than Jimmy Butler in the NBA this year. Fox is playing much better in the midfield, reaching the edge more decisively and regularly and can sell the contact for calls, while efficiently dropping those pull-ups from the left side of the free throw line Like very much

















However, if your team is going to build in this slow way, then Fox's outside shot from beyond that range should also continue to improve.

In the season, Fox is shooting only 30.4 percent from a three-point range at a low volume of 3.2 attempts per game, marking both considerably below the league average for this key shooting position. If the Kings, as they are built, once serious places are disputed in the upper part of the West, they will have to significantly increase their offensive personnel, but if they do, they will also have to negotiate the good balance between the acquisition of the best talents and the acquisition of the best talents together with a poor shooting owner.

Take, for example, the current case of the Houston Rockets. It is true that it begins long before the exchange, a look at player Russell Westbrook has become an important factor in the decision to change Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the contractual reasons and a well-documented love for the & # 39; small ball & # 39; in general, the Rockets also wanted to take Capela away from the team to create more space for Russ, who has finally eliminated many of the jump shots that have never been good and who is attacking the edge regularly, scoring in the range of 20 points in the best 27 consecutive games in the league. Capela's inability to extend the floor got in the way.

Fox does not have the size or the jumping capacity of Westbrook, but he does have great speed and a better finishing capacity in the basket, so he will not want the lane to clog with his teammates who stand in his way to attack it However, if you can't space the court with the jumper, that space will suffer anyway.

















If the Kings will ever compete, they will have to deal with the fact that the games become slower in the playoffs. The quality of the defenses of the opponents is invariably better, particularly in the transition, and the greater physical level and effort makes the games more solid, even in the era of rhythm and space.

The fact that they already play slowly could serve them quite well here, in a sense, however, the fact that they cannot run regularly as a unit with Fox, so they don't get some easy baskets, means they run the risk of lower one. of the best attributes in your team.

If Fox, as an individual, cannot increase the external scoring rate, some doubt should arise about whether he is good enough to build a team.

Fox has become an excellent NBA point guard in just two and a half years. He attacks both ends of the court, has become an aggressive defender of possession, and has really improved both his individual score nous and the ability to overcome that threat as a game creator.

But if you don't improve the quality of your jump shot, it won't reach its full potential.

If the Kings do not allow you to realize their full potential by giving them the people to run with in the transition, they will not.

