S & # 39; land 3-0 Bristol R

Three goals in the second half saw Sunderland continue his good form with a deserved 3-0 victory over the Bristol Rovers of 10 men.

They were at the top, although Rovers' defense was only broken once Abu Ogogo was expelled. Lynden Gooch, Charlie Wyke and Luke O & # 39; Nien got a ninth 12-game victory to take the Black Cats to fourth place in League One.

For long periods, Phil Parkinson's men could not seriously disturb goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. No one was on hand to turn home an attractive Denver Hume ball across the goalkeeper's mouth, Wyke shot himself at the nearby post and O & # 39; Nien headed for centimeters when he found the center of Hume.

But at the appointed time, referee Ben Toner dismissed Ogogo, who had hit Chris Maguire off the ball, and 13 minutes later the floodgates opened.

Gooch added the final touch to a lovely pass move, stepping sideways after a pass from the right, and Wyke soon doubled the lead when he rounded Blackman.

It was 3-0 when Chris Maguire hit the ground on the right, throwing the ball back to O & # 39; Nien, and his effort was diverted long before hitting the net.