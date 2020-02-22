Ryanair chief asks for additional checks on Muslim men at airports | UK news

The executive director of Ryanair has requested that Muslim men be defined at airports, claiming that "bombers,quot; "will generally be Muslim persuasion."

Michael O & # 39; Leary made the comment while discussing airport security with the Times newspaper in London.

In the interview published on Saturday, the controversial head of the airline said: "Who are the bombers? They will be single men traveling alone … If you travel with a family of children, go; the chances are they will make them explode all is zero. "

The 58-year-old added: "You can't say things, because it's racism, but they will generally be men of Muslim persuasion. Thirty years ago they were Irish.

"If the threat comes from there, face the threat."

Ryanair's CEO is known for his controversial opinions and has submitted proposals to charge travelers for using the restroom during Ryanair flights and a "fat tax,quot; on obese passengers.

A spokesman for the Muslim Council of Great Britain accused O & # 39; Leary of "Islamophobia."

O & # 39; Leary was "encouraging racism," Labor Deputy Khalid Mahmood told the newspaper.

"In Germany this week, a white person killed eight people. Should we profile white people to see if they are fascists?" said the legislator, referring to a mass shooting in the city of Hanau, in the southwest, on Wednesday night.

O & # 39; Leary's comments sparked outrage online, and some people called for a boycott of the economic airline.

Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks, a monitoring group in the United Kingdom, said the comments of O & # 39; Leary were abominable

