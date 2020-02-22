Russia is interfering in the Democratic primary to help Sanders, authorities say

%MINIFYHTML6b95d839eb11faf2d37f8b0b2af0cf8211% %MINIFYHTML6b95d839eb11faf2d37f8b0b2af0cf8212%

Russia is interfering in the Democratic primary to help the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders, US officials reportedly told the Sanders camp the Washington Post. According to a later report by The New York TimesSanders received the information about a month ago.

There are few details of any of the reports on the substantive actions that Russia took to advance the Sanders campaign. The White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about Russia's latest interference efforts.

In a statement in response to the news, Sanders strongly criticized the Russian government and any electoral interference effort. “Unlike Donald Trump, I don't consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug who tries to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia, ”said Sanders. "I am firmly against his efforts and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our elections."

It is a partial repetition of the 2016 primaries, in which Russian troll campaigns used social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to damage Hillary Clinton's candidacy and support Sanders.

Earlier this week, Sanders was asked to reject online stalkers who claim to support his candidacy, commonly known as "Bernie Bros,quot;, on the Internet, both at a CNN city hall on Tuesday and Wednesday night at The Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanders responded, suggesting that the harassment campaigns could be led by Russian operatives, not just their true supporters.

"We all remember 2016, and what we remember are the efforts of the Russians and others to try to interfere in our elections and divide us," Sanders said earlier this week. "I don't say that is happening, but I wouldn't be surprised."

US intelligence officials have also notified lawmakers that the foreign country is also working to advance the re-election of Donald Trump, as reported by The New York Times Thursday. In response to this discovery, Trump cursed his Acting Intelligence Director, Joseph Maguire, for allowing the briefing, apparently seeing that he gives the Democrats a political advantage. Maguire formally resigned on Friday.

Update 5:48 PM ET: Updated with details about the time of the NYT briefing.