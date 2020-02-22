RTD service outages are offline in Aurora

Undoubtedly, RTD is struggling with its latest crisis, a continuous shortage of transit operators, and its solution is a massive reduction in service.

We understand. Equitable and temporary service reductions make sense as a short-term solution. What makes no sense is why the Regional Transportation District implemented its plan without asking the Aurora community what could best serve our city's RTD customers and our transit future.

Aurora is the second largest population of taxpayers in the metropolitan area that funds IDT. But now we face some of the deepest cuts of any municipality in the RTD service area.

No other light rail line is undergoing such drastic reductions in service. In fact, no cuts are proposed for lines A, B, E, F, G, L and W, and the weekend service would increase on line C. The average frequency of five minutes on the southeast extension of the Line R from Lincoln Station South would remain stable thanks to federal funding mandates, but would then be reduced to every 30 minutes in Aurora if this reduction plan remains intact.

We say "no,quot; to the service cuts on line R and bus routes 153 and 157.

The city and RTD invested hundreds of millions of dollars to take the light rail to the east corridor of the metropolitan area. The R Line was built to be part of a larger system, one that would take people to the airport, major health care institutions, key work centers and downtown Denver.

The number of passengers on other lines is greater because other lines are well established. However, the number of passengers on Line R, built without the advantage of federal funds, has maintained a slow but steady growth trajectory from day one, with an average of 6,500 daily passengers dedicated on average. The 6.2% increase in the number of passengers in the last year is the highest among all RTD light rail lines.

People have moved to the 5,500 new houses built next to the R Line stations in Aurora to embrace freedom of mobility. Employers along the line are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in transit passes to encourage passengers and reduce regional congestion. The developers have sunk hundreds of millions of dollars in transit-oriented development on Line R.

A reduction in frequency every 30 minutes will have a chilling effect on the number of passengers and future development. Why would someone wait so long unless they have no other choice? And is that fair to our most vulnerable populations who have no choice but to mount RTD?

These are the same questions we ask residents who depend on bus route 157, the only direct route from R line to Community College of Aurora and Buckley Air Force Base, and bus route 153, which It transports students to Hinkley, Gateway and Smoky Hill High Schools every day and is one of the main arteries of north-south buses in the city.

Under the plan, the 157 will be completely eliminated and the 153 will only be executed every 30 minutes. This is unacceptable to students, military service personnel and civilians, and residents of adjacent neighborhoods who depend on these routes to get to school and work.

It's only been a couple of months since I took office as mayor of Aurora, but I've been there long enough, as a resident of Aurora, as a former congressman of the 6th Congressional District and as a veteran, to know what R Line means for this city ​​and region and what these bus routes mean to our community.

We believe that RTD is a partner in good times and bad times. And we are asking RTD to find us at the table. Let's propose some solutions that really support our community, RTD customers and the future of transit in Aurora and throughout the subway.

Mike Coffman is the mayor of Aurora and former congressman.

