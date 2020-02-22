Robert Lewandowski: the Manchester United movement was close in 2012, but Borussia Dortmund said no | Soccer news

Lewandowski on Jurgen Klopp: he's an amazing guy and forced me to change





Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he almost joined Manchester United in 2012 before he was told that he should stay at Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich striker has one of the best goal records in European football, as the 31-year-old exceeded 400 goals in a brilliant career at a club.

But the international of Poland still does not play outside their country of origin and the Bundesliga of Germany, despite being regularly linked to the biggest clubs on the continent, most recently Real Madrid in January.

One of the times he was close to leaving Germany was almost a decade ago, and Lewandowski revealed it in an interview with The Guardian I had almost been tempted to go to Old Trafford after talking with Sir Alex Ferguson.

"I was talking to him after two years in Dortmund and at that time I was really thinking of moving to Manchester United," Lewandowski said.

"For Ferguson and for Manchester United.

"Borussia Dortmund said: & # 39; No, that's all & # 39 ;. That was the first time I was thinking about moving because if you receive a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, for a young player it was something incredible. That was a special day for me. "

Lewandowski also paid tribute to Liverpool and his manager Jurgen Klopp, who trained him when the couple was at Borussia Dortmund since 2010 until the striker went to Munich in July 2014.

Lewandowski credits Jurgen Klopp for changing his attitude while the couple worked together in Dortmund

"He's an amazing guy. No matter what he says: you believe him. Everything is from the heart," he added.

"I used to have a lot of problems with my body language: being more part of the game and training. My body language was the same. Sometimes you have to be more angry. For me that was never going to happen."

"I had to change. That was under Klopp. He told me that sometimes he didn't know if he was angry or happy. Nobody likes to change something in you. That wasn't easy. But I knew that if he wanted to be a better player and move on to the next step in my career I had to start. "