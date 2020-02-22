Rihanna gives a powerful speech at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards: "Tonight is not really about me because the purpose is bigger than me,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLdf9ce8ff35bd1a995d8b410f5663012311% %MINIFYHTMLdf9ce8ff35bd1a995d8b410f5663012312%

#Roommates, the 2020 NAACP Image Awards were filled with winners who exhibited #BlackExcellence in their multiple forms, and one of those winners was superstar Rihanna. She was awarded one of the highest honors of the night, the President's Award, and her speech did not disappoint.

In addition to directing her incredibly successful beauty brand and working on her next album, Rihanna also engages with many philanthropic causes. The NAACP Image Awards recognized his efforts and gave him the coveted President's Award. However, it was his speech that made everyone in the audience stand firm.

Upon accepting his prize, Rihanna threw these inspiring words:

“Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right? It's not bigger than us together, but it's bigger than I, because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is still to be done. I am lucky to have been able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012. If there is anything I have learned, we can fix this world together. We cannot do it divided. I can't emphasize that enough. We cannot let the callous seep: "If it is your problem, it is not mine,quot;, "it is a problem of women,quot;, "it is a problem of black people,quot;, "it is a problem of poor people,quot;.

She continued, adding:

“How many of us in this room have colleagues, partners and friends of other races, sexes and religions? Show of hands? Well, then they want to break bread with you, right? Do you like them? Well, this is also your problem. Then, when we are marching, protesting and publishing about the Michael Brown, Jr. and the Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell their friends to stop. Imagine what we could do together. Thank you for this honor.

Congratulations Rihanna!

Roommates, what do you think about this?