RHONJ – Bravo launches a preview of Joe Giudice's emotional meeting with Teresa and her daughters in Italy after her release from ICE custody

Bravo has launched a preview of Royal Housewives of New Jersey end of season, which will be broadcast next week. And, in the clip, Joe Giudice meets his wife Teresa and their four daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10 – in the Sala Consilina, Italy, after being released from custody of ICE

After three years in a federal prison and seven months in an ICE detention center, Joe Giudice was released and allowed to return to his native Italy while awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal.

Only a few days after her release, Teresa and the girls made a trip to Italy to meet with Joe, and it was the first time in years that the family was free to hug and kiss and spend time together outside the prison walls.

When the girls see their father for the first time, they run to him and jump into his arms, and there are tears flowing everywhere. However, Teresa is awkwardly outside the group's embrace and pats her daughters on the head instead of getting in the middle of love.

When the group hug finally breaks, Teresa gives Joe a kiss on the cheek and greets him. But, she really didn't seem too excited or happy to be there. Teresa doesn't even want to sleep in the same bed as Joe during her time in Italy.

As fans know, not long after that meeting, Joe and Teresa announced their separation after twenty years of marriage. It is quite clear that the meeting between them in Italy last November did not go well, and she did not even return for Christmas. Instead of joining her daughters with Joe in Italy, Teresa stayed in New Jersey and celebrated the holidays with her brother and sister-in-law.

During this season of RhonjTeresa Giudice finally expressed her concerns about Joe Giudice's alleged infidelity during her marriage, and admitted that she now believes he cheated on her. He also revealed that the prenuptial agreement he signed had a non-trap clause.

Ad

The season finale of Royal Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesday February 26 in Bravo.



Post views:

0 0