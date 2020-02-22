Results of the XFL Week 3: Live results, highlights of Saturday's games

After a successful start in the first two weeks, the XFL goes on to Week 3 with a couple of games on Saturday and Sunday.

We will focus on the two clashes on Saturday in this post. The games today are the Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers and the Dallas Renegades in Seattle Dragons. While reviewing my prediction column for this week, I hope the first game is a beating from Houston. The Roughnecks are 2-0 and the Vipers are 0-2 with no offensive touchdowns scored throughout the season.

The game is to Tampa Bay, so maybe the local advantage will have some kind of paper. On paper, this certainly seems to be an uneven game, but in football you never know what will happen. Any given Saturday, right?

The second game on the Week 3 calendar features a pair of 1-1 teams. This is an important game in the West Division. The Forsaken and the Dragons lost in Week 1 before recovering with close wins in Week 2. The Dragons have been in a couple of closed games, even though they have been neglected in the offensive.

The Forsaken had problems in Week 1, but they also played without starting quarterback Landry Jones. He returned in week 2 and played well enough for his team to win a victory. Can you do the same in week 2 in front of a tough crowd in Seattle? Follow below to find out.

XFL WEEK 3: Probabilities, selections and predictions

Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers live updates, highlights

2:09 p.m .: The Vipers started with the ball in attack, and have not yet scored a touchdown. However, they had a solid momentum and were able to get the ball into the field goal range. The Vipers take an early 3-0 lead over Houston.

2:05 p.m .: Tampa Bay had a creative kick back to start the game.

Dallas Renegades at Seattle Dragons live updates, highlights

This game starts at 5 p.m. ET in FOX. We will provide updates once the game starts.