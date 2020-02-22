Results of the Colorado State Wrestling Tournament 2020, Day 3

The state high school wrestling tournaments of Colorado High School will be held from Thursday, February 20 to Saturday, February 22 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Our staff will be there throughout the weekend providing live coverage. Update this page to get the latest updates and results. In addition, real-time Tweets of reporters from across the state are at the bottom of this page.

%MINIFYHTML96f10775512d3d1bf49252d85a1f390b11% %MINIFYHTML96f10775512d3d1bf49252d85a1f390b12%

Resources: Tournament Information | Coverage of day 1 | Day 2 coverage

Updates

11:40 a.m. You cannot obtain four state degrees without earning the first as a freshman. At this time, we have eight candidates to do exactly that, with at least one guaranteed freshman out of the 120-pound 4A category when Weston Dalton of Pueblo East faces Boden White of Pueblo County. Among the other first-year finalists: Jakob Romero de Pomona (5A, 126), Dylan BravoPacker of Brighton (5A, 220), Matthew Moore of Mesa Ridge (4A, 285), Zach Marrero de Strasburg (3A, 132), Brady Collins de Wray (2A, 106) and Byers & # 39; Lain Yapoujian (2A, 132).

10 a.m. – We are back at the Pepsi Center, as the consolation matches will resume this morning. This is where things are in team competitions with a day of fighting ahead:

Class 2A: 1. Wray, 129.0; 2. Rocky Ford 99.5; 3. Cedaredge, 79.0; 4. Lyons, 74.5; 5. Paonia, 62.0.

Class 3A: 1. Jefferson, 88.0; 2. Eaton, 78.5; 3. Valle, 77.5; 4. Pagosa Springs, 67.5; 5. Eagle Valley, 67.0.

Class 4A: 1. Windsor, 150.0; 2. Pueblo East, 116.5; 3. Broomfield, 95.0; 4. Pueblo County, 88.5; 5. Mesa Ridge, 63.0.

Class 5A: 1. Pomona, 134.5; 2. Cherokee Trail, 82.0; 3. Rocky Mountain, 64.5; 4. Brighton, 63.0; 5. Grandview, 62.0.

Do you like sports? Sign up for our Denver Sports Omelette newsletter to receive the latest news directly in your inbox.

Championship games (after 6:30 p.m. Parade of champions)

Class 5A

106 pounds: Frankie boy Sanchez (Grandview) vs. Derek Glenn, Jr. (Cherokee Trail)

113 pounds: Alec Beltrán (Horizon) vs. Kenny Sailas (Brighton)

120 pounds: Dawson Collins (Grand Junction) vs. Armando García (Denver East)

126 pounds: Vince Cornella (Monarch) vs. Jakob Romero (Pomona)

132 pounds: Jaron Mahler (Ponderosa) vs. Kieran Thompson (Grand Junction)

138 pounds: Dean Noble (Poudre) vs. Daniel Cárdenas (Pomona)

145 pounds: Antonio Segura (Regis Jesuit) vs. Joey Joiner (Legacy)

152 pounds: Cody Ginther (Fossil Ridge) vs. Hudson Cropp (Fort Collins)

160 pounds: Gage Bernall (Pomona) vs. Nathan Fitzpatrick (Monarch)

170 pounds: Tyson Beauperthuy (Doherty) vs. Raygan Colonese (Pine Creek)

182 pounds: Joe Renner (Grandview) vs. Jack Forbes (Columbine)

195 pounds: Alec Hargreaves (Rocky Mountain) vs. Franklin Cruz (Pomona)

220 pounds: Sam Hart (Cherokee Trail) vs. Dylan BravoPacker (Brighton)

285 pounds: Zach Schraeder (Columbine) vs. Julian Williams (Cherokee Trail)

Class 4A

106 pounds: Kobi Johnson (Loveland) vs. Logan Novara (Longmont)

113 pounds: Dominic Castro (Centenary of the people) vs. Rudy López (Erie)

120 pounds: Boden White (Pueblo County) vs. Weston Dalton (East Town)

126 pounds: Angel Flores (Coronado) vs. Malachi Contreras (Mountain View)

132 pounds: Dominick Serrano (Windsor) vs. John Beau Hostler (Broomfield)

138 pounds: Vance Vombaur (Windsor) vs. John Nicholas (Longmont)

145 pounds: Darren Green (Broomfield) vs. Ada Valdez (East Village)

152 pounds: Jaxon Garoutte (Pueblo County) vs. Isaias Estrada (Thomas Jefferson)

160 pounds: Cody Eaton (Windsor) vs. Chase Engelhardt (Thompson Valley)

170 pounds: Tristian Perez (Windsor) vs. Marcelo Espinoza Diaz (Loveland)

182 pounds: Isaiah Salazar (Windsor) vs. Cole Simmons (Montrose)

195 pounds: Miles Beam (Roosevelt) vs. Bryce Garcia (Pueblo County)

220 pounds: Jared Volcic (Mesa Ridge) vs. Bryant Walker (Broomfield)

285 pounds: Andy Garcia (Pueblo East) vs. Matthew Moore (Mesa Ridge)

Class 3A

106 pounds: Roberto Estrada (Weld Central) vs. Matthew Medina (Eagle Valley)

113 pounds: Davion Chavez (Alamosa) vs. Angel Lozado (Jefferson)

120 pounds: Brady Hankin (Woodland Park) vs. Isaiah Gamez (The Board)

126 pounds: Jacob Duran (Fort Lupton) vs. Johnny Masopust (Florence)

132 pounds: Zane Rankin (Lamar) vs. Zach Marrero (Strasbourg)

138 pounds: Lucas Comroe (Eagle Valley) vs. Isaiah Rios (Valley)

145 pounds: Zander Condit (Jefferson) vs. Ryan Dirksen (Eaton)

152 pounds: Cameron Lucero (Pagosa Springs) vs Nick Gallegos (Jefferson)

160 pounds: Jaziah Whaley (Valley) vs. Tanner Baumgartner (Welding Center)

170 pounds: Cole Gray (Woodland Park) vs. Mac Copeland (Bennett)

182 pounds: Brian Paxton (Fort Morgan) vs. Cody DuBois (Bennett)

195 pounds: Nick Wellen (Brush) vs Jeremiah Garcia (Platte Valley)

220 pounds: Cody Ponce (Eagle Valley) vs. John Foutz (Bayfield)

285 pounds: Emanuel Muñoz (Alcalá) vs Tanner True (Eaton)

Class 2A

106 pounds: Michael Romero (Swink) vs. Brady Collins (Wray)

113 pounds: Cade Rockwell (Wray) vs. Lane Hunsberger (Cedaredge)

120 pounds: Michael Atencio (Rye) vs. Michael Maldonado (Rocky Ford)

126 pounds: Trey Geyer (Cedaredge) vs. Oran Huff (Lyons)

132 pounds: Blaze Brophy (Yuma) vs. Lain Yapoujian (Byers)

138 pounds: Wyatt Yapoujian (Byers) vs. Clint Brown (Peyton)

145 pounds: Wesley VanMatre (John Mall) vs. David Gardner (Lyons)

152 pounds: Tyler Collins (Wray) vs. Zeb Etter (Paonia)

160 pounds: Gray Neal (Paonia) vs. Micah Hertrich (Buena Vista)

170 pounds: Adam Schulz (Crowley County) vs. Luis Chafino (Holyoke)

182 pounds: Hunter Planansky (Hayden) vs. Colby Clatterbaugh (Meeker)

195 pounds: Karson Bean (Lyons) vs. Fabian Lopez (Sedgwick / Fleming)

220 pounds: Jesse Tapia (Rocky Ford) vs. Jose Molina (Wray)

285 pounds: Peyton Froman (Rocky Ford) vs. Remi Lucero (Centauri)

Tweets in real time