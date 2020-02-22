Repair projects bring detours, road closures around the bay area – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Night work by Caltrans teams in the Castro Valley could reduce traffic early in the morning for several days, while in North Bay, bridge work and tree cleaning projects will affect Travel traffic for weeks.

CASTRO VALLEY

Caltrans will close the interchange between Interstate 580 westbound and Route 238 southbound in Castro Valley during the night from Saturday to Wednesday.

Work begins at 11 p.m. Saturday at 8 a.m. Sunday, with lane closure on I-580 eastbound.

At 9pm. Sunday's work at 9 a.m. Monday will imply a complete closure of the Route 238 connector.

A complete closure of the Route 238 connector is also scheduled during work starting at 10 p.m. Monday at 6 a.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Changeable and directional message signs will be placed to guide motorists through detours around work.

VALLEJO

The Mare Island Causeway bridge in Vallejo will be closed from 4 to 6 p.m. On Monday to prepare for repairs to vehicle and pedestrian safety barriers, a city spokeswoman said.

Repairs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday and are expected to end on March 13, Vallejo spokeswoman Allison Mattioli said.

The Causeway Bridge will remain open to traffic during repairs, but motorists may experience periodic delays due to narrowing of the lane and / or additional closures to complete repairs safely, Mattioli said.

Motorists are encouraged to use Highway 37 to travel to and from Mare Island during the closure.

PETALUMA

Tree removal work at night will close the lanes of Highway 101 between Lakeville Street / Highway 116 and Corona Road in Petaluma for eight weeks starting Monday.

The closures to the north are scheduled from 10 p.m. at 6 am.

Closures to the south are scheduled from 7 p.m. at 4 a.m.

During work, the right lane will be closed along with adjacent entry and exit ramps to provide a safe workplace for work teams.

Work is being done as part of the Marin-Sonoma Narrows (MSN) project to add shared travel lanes between Windsor and Novato on Highway 101.

The $ 78.8 million project will add a lane for shared trips in each direction, build a new bridge over the railroad tracks of the SMART corridor and add sound walls.

Construction began last October and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

More information about this project: http://bit.ly/39PVDzP

