Rapper Blac Youngsta pulls out a machine gun during the concert – & # 39; Beef & # 39; w / Crips !!

Rapper Blac Youngsta is going viral today. He pulled out a Draco machine gun in the middle of his concert, and aimed at some rival Crip band members.

Here is a video of Blac Youngsta and The Draco

The incident occurred at a concert in Charleston, South Carolina.

Blac Youngsta was acting in front of an exhausted crowd. A group of men, who are believed to be associated with the Crips gang, began threatening the rapper and littering the stage.

But Blac Youngsta did not allow the thugs to close his concert. The rapper from Memphis continued rapping, but made sure he had his protection.

One of his friends handed him a Draco machine gun, and Black Youngsta aimed at his rivals.

The Crips realized they were out of combat, and quickly ran out of the place.

Fortunately no shots were fired, and no one was injured. And surprisingly, Blac Youngsta finished his performance.

