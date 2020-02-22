Ramsey County officials warn of contaminated heroin after an overdose chain – Up News Info

– A series of consecutive heroin overdoses concern the Ramsey County Sheriff's office.

There were three overdoses within six hours of Friday in the county. Two were at Shoreview, and one was at White Bear Township.

Narcan saved two of the people, and the third victim is still being evaluated after receiving the life-saving overdose.

%MINIFYHTML4af74d048e7b73926d8fc0431b03d81e13% %MINIFYHTML4af74d048e7b73926d8fc0431b03d81e14%

READ MORE: 2019 was a record year for drug arrests in Minnesota

%MINIFYHTML4af74d048e7b73926d8fc0431b03d81e15% %MINIFYHTML4af74d048e7b73926d8fc0431b03d81e16%

Jeff Ramacher, head of public safety services for Ramsey County, says they are concerned that a specific lot of heroin may be the culprit.

"While all illegal drugs are dangerous and present the risk of serious injury or death of the user, the fact that these overdoses occurred so close together is especially alarming and a sign that these drugs may be contaminated," Ramacher said.

Overdose was also reported Friday in Anoka and Hennepin counties.