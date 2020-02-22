R. Kelly is praised for his talent and desire given by God to inspire and motivate this famous singer and TV host.

In a surprising move, the singer and TV presenter Syleena Johnson has publicly shown her support for R. Kelly. The diva and bodybuilder do not see Kelly as a non-grata person like most people.

Johnson stated that music lovers should continue to enjoy Kelly's epic music catalog because when he wrote and composed the songs, they were meant to inspire and elevate listeners.

In a now viral interview with Page six, the composer explained: "I don't think people should take responsibility for their actions because they love their music. During that time, when you listened to that music, you were in a pure place where you received something lyrically that inspired and motivated you. Hold on to that.

Johnson, who has worked with Kelly on several issues, said that if the R,amp;B star is canceled by society for their alleged crimes, the same should be done for Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

She added: "It's not your fault that I created this … So, if we can't listen to his music, (then), we can't watch another Harvey Weinstein movie. We can't watch any of Bill Cosby's shows."

She decided to bring God's love to the conversation: “God created these people. They are still created by the Lord. He also designed them to put those good things in the world. If you are attached to these terrible things … that is not our responsibility. "

Kelly has been behind bars for several months on a long list of charges, including sexual abuse, sex trafficking, bribery and extortion. Many people rushed to share their thoughts on Johnson's position.

One person said: "Can you shut your mouth? It is not pleasant with your music when you are singing about the things you have done. I wonder if she would enjoy it if it had been her daughter. Some people just need to be quiet. Shut up is always One option ".

Another follower wrote: "Everyone should remember that all those celebrities think of $$$$, and they don't care who did what to whom." As long as they can maintain their rhythm of life, and their children and relatives were not the victims, they DO NOT care. Sad but true."

This follower declared: “Well said! 👏🏾 and let's not forget our new generation. They are the next ones to complete your bank account … why? Because his elder never condemned his music 🤦🏽‍♀️ ".

This fourth commenter wrote: "How can you justify listening to your lyrics knowing that you were writing them for and about girls?" Go, girl, how far will the friends go … Oh!

There isn't much room for nuances when it comes to Kelly.



