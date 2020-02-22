Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick Welcome first child

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images
Quentin TarantinoHe has a great reason to take out a camera.
The acclaimed filmmaker and wife of 56 years. Daniella Pick They welcomed their first child together after she gave birth to a baby on Saturday. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a representative said in a statement.
No more details about the little one were shared.
Fans first learned Once upon a time in Hollywood director and writer He was to become a father for the first time in August when a representative confirmed that there was a baby on the way.
"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are delighted to announce that they expect a baby," the representative said at the time.
His new family member arrives just over a year since the new parents got married in November 2018 after committing in 2017.
"They got married at an intimate and private wedding with close friends and family instead in Los Angeles," Pick's representative told E! News of the time.
"The ceremony was within a small group of family and friends, including Harvey keitel, Tim roth Y Eli roth. There were only about 20 people and it was very intimate and private, "said a source.
"THANK YOU FOR ALL LOVE. We are very excited and happy to celebrate our commitment here at ISRAEL," Daniella wrote on Instagram at the time of her engagement. "Thank you for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."
Now, more good wishes are on the way for the new mom and dad. Congratulations!
