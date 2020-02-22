Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick Welcome first child

Quentin TarantinoHe has a great reason to take out a camera.

%MINIFYHTMLc120e01733509d2426f37ba641b3387511% %MINIFYHTMLc120e01733509d2426f37ba641b3387512%

The acclaimed filmmaker and wife of 56 years. Daniella Pick They welcomed their first child together after she gave birth to a baby on Saturday. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a representative said in a statement.

No more details about the little one were shared.

Fans first learned Once upon a time in Hollywood director and writer He was to become a father for the first time in August when a representative confirmed that there was a baby on the way.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are delighted to announce that they expect a baby," the representative said at the time.