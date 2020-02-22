Quaden Bayles: a harassed boy leads the stellar rugby league team in Australia | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLfaa0c69dacd59a55a7c4818541e8620511% %MINIFYHTMLfaa0c69dacd59a55a7c4818541e8620512%

Quaden Bayles, nine, was invited to join rugby stars after a video of his terrible bullying experience went viral.





A nine-year-old boy who committed suicide after being bullied for his dwarfism has had "the best day of his life,quot; leading a team of rugby stars in Australia.

Quaden Bayles received a great deal of support worldwide after his mother shared an emotional clip of him on social media.

On Saturday, Quaden was invited to walk with the Indigen All-Stars rugby league team to the field as they faced the Maori All-Stars in an exhibition match on the Gold Coast of Australia.

Quaden Bayles runs to the field before the NRL match between the Indigenous All-Stars and the New Zealand Maori Kiwis All-Stars

The crowd at the Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Queensland, burst into cheers as Quaden entered the field at the hands of Captain Joel Thompson.

Dressed in an All-Stars shirt, he wore black headphones with noise cancellation and held on to the ball of the game as he walked towards the center of the field.

Prior to the event, Quaden's mother, Yarraka Bayles, said her son described the invitation to attend the game as "moving from the worst day of his life to the best day of his life."

Former rugby league player Johnathan Thurston (R) poses for a photo with Quaden Bayles before the kick-off

"We could never have dreamed in our wildest dreams that everyone had gone and created a media frenzy," Bayles said.

"It is the worst nightmare of all parents to lose their babies and for me that is my reality every day."

"For that I have to prepare, the worst, because everything that is happening with his medical condition, suicide attempts are very real and people do not understand that."

"There are too many people who suffer in silence and my heart is with those families who have already lost their children to harassment."

"There have been too many and it is something that must be addressed, it is an international crisis and demands urgent attention."

Rugby League player Cody Walker described Quaden as a "young warrior."

Quaden Bayles looks from the bench with Cody Walker of the Indigen All-Stars

"We are in a very privileged position to be sports stars and obviously we see that it hurts us in many ways and we think very quickly about … what we can do to lift your spirit in the first place," he said.

"One of the vehicles in the aboriginal communities is the rugby league and … this game is a very important game within those communities, so what better way to take Quaden here on the Gold Coast, be part of our team, lead us as the young warrior he is, and show him that we love him. "

