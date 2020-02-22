Protests in France: Has the police gone too far? The | France

%MINIFYHTML404add02bb486035d059a27f0aa5177a11% %MINIFYHTML404add02bb486035d059a27f0aa5177a12%

This week, President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms went to Parliament and tens of thousands of protesters in France returned to the streets in opposition.

Demonstrations have become a common feature of the Macron presidency, during which French police have been accused of using excessive force.

According to French journalists, 325 people suffered head injuries, 25 people lost their eyes and five lost their hands during the protests.

La Republique En Marche Parliament member Roland Lescure says that some protesters will go to demonstrations just to cause violence, and that is an attack on French democracy.

"I am not happy that some of them have lost an eye or a hand, but those people are, it is an insurrection. You know, they are violent. They are there to kick the police and that is not what is peaceful democratic demonstrations they should be about, "said Lescure.

Protesters are angry at Macron's pension plan that will make 42 different pensions universal. They say that the reforms will mean that some people will have to work longer and retire later in life.

"It's true that … some of them, bus drivers, train drivers and some of these, probably won't be as good as today," Lescure admitted.

"And yes, in each of those reforms, you always find someone in France who is going to oppose them, but in general, I think we are starting to have results. Unemployment has not been as low as it is today." during the last 11 to 12 years. There are job creations, business creations, foreign direct investment is coming back to France, "he added.

This week's special interview, La Republique En Marche, member of Parliament Roland Lescure.

Source: Al Jazeera