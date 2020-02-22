Protesters support Assange before the London extradition hearing

%MINIFYHTMLb29e53ecdde1d34688536005bad94d8211% %MINIFYHTMLb29e53ecdde1d34688536005bad94d8212%

LONDON Hundreds of Julian Assange supporters marched through London on Saturday to pressure the UK government to refuse to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to the United States to face espionage charges.

%MINIFYHTMLb29e53ecdde1d34688536005bad94d8213% %MINIFYHTMLb29e53ecdde1d34688536005bad94d8214%

Famous Britons, including Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood joined the crowd in protest over US spying charges against the founder of the secret disclosure website. An extradition hearing for Assange will begin in a London court on Monday.

%MINIFYHTMLb29e53ecdde1d34688536005bad94d8215% %MINIFYHTMLb29e53ecdde1d34688536005bad94d8216%

WikiLeaks spokesperson Kristinn Hrafnsson said in a demonstration in front of Parliament that Assange's prosecution represented "a dark force against (those) who want justice, transparency and truth."

US prosecutors accused the 48-year-old Australian computer expert of espionage about the publication of hundreds of thousands of confidential government documents by WikiLeaks. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to 175 years in prison.

US authorities say Assange conspired with US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack a Pentagon computer and release secret diplomatic cables and military files about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Assange argues that he acted as a journalist and, therefore, has the right to the protection of the First Amendment. It also keeps documents exposed to irregularities and protected many people.

Civil liberties groups and journalism organizations, including Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders, have urged the United States to drop charges, saying they set a chilling precedent for press freedom.

More than 40 jurists from the United Kingdom, the United States, France and other countries published a letter on Saturday asking the British government to reject the extradition request. They accused the United States of "extraterritorial extralimitation,quot; in trying to prosecute an Australian who was in the United Kingdom.

Assange is currently incarcerated at the Belmarsh High Security Prison in London, and spent seven years at the Embassy of Ecuador.

He hid in the UK diplomatic mission in the South American country in 2012 to avoid being sent to Sweden to be interrogated for rape and sexual assault charges. That case has been abandoned since then.

Assange was evicted from the embassy in April 2019 and arrested by British police for jumping on bail seven years earlier.

Assange's legal team argues that the case against him has political motivations. His lawyers said they would present evidence stating that Assange was offered forgiveness if he agreed to say that Russia was not involved in filtering emails from the National Democratic Committee during the US presidential election campaign. UU. Of 2016.

Embarrassing emails for Democrats and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign were hacked before being published by WikiLeaks in 2016.

Assange's lawyers say the offer was made in August 2017 by then-Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, who claimed to be acting on behalf of President Donald Trump.

The White House called the claim "a complete fabrication and a total lie."

Rohrabacher said in a statement that he told Assange "that if he could provide me with information and evidence about who really gave him DNC emails, then he would ask President Trump to forgive him." At no time did I offer an agreement made by the President, nor did I say that I was representing the President. "