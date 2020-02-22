Priyanka Chopra returns to Mumbai for a quick work trip

Piyanka Chopra is one of Bollywood's best actresses and nobody can take it off. It is also a global force to consider. Priyanka married international pop singer Nick Jonas in December 2018 and has since been traveling between Los Angeles and Mumbai to balance his professional and personal life in both places. Last night, we took the glamorous diva at Mumbai airport when he arrived in Mumbai looking so good. Priyanka was wearing a pair of sky blue pants and a white print sweater to nail his airport look and happily posed for the paparazzi as he walked towards his walk.



PeeCee was on vacation with Nick Jonas in Amsterdam during the last days and took a flight to Mumbai to attend an event that the actress will be part of tonight. Priyanka is ready to walk the ramp for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai tonight. Check out his latest photos from the airport below.







