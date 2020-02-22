Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will return to North Texas before Super Tuesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced in a statement on Saturday that he will return to Texas this Wednesday and Thursday to campaign before Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg will hold demonstrations in Tarrant and Harris County to "boost voters across the Lone Star State before the last day of early voting," the statement said.

This is the sixth billionaire campaign trip to Texas since he announced his candidacy in November. It currently has 19 field offices and 180 employees in the Texas field.

Additional details about both events can be found here.