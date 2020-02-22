Premiership: Bath beat Arlequins, London stunned Ireland Gloucester | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML44a1fe9e477bb9a509fbcf23224c9ae211% %MINIFYHTML44a1fe9e477bb9a509fbcf23224c9ae212%





Ruaridh McConnochie scored a try in each half

%MINIFYHTML44a1fe9e477bb9a509fbcf23224c9ae213% %MINIFYHTML44a1fe9e477bb9a509fbcf23224c9ae214%

Ruaridh McConnochie scored two attempts for Bath when they saw Harlequins 19-12 to claim his third consecutive victory in the Gallagher Premier League.

%MINIFYHTML44a1fe9e477bb9a509fbcf23224c9ae215% %MINIFYHTML44a1fe9e477bb9a509fbcf23224c9ae216%

Quins gave them a scare, which had taken the lead with a spectacular attempt by Marcus Smith when the home team seemed to lose focus.

But Rhys Priestland was involved twice in a counterattack before releasing McConnochie on the left sideline. The England World Cup team member had opened the scoring with a smart move from the top of a lineout at the beginning of the first half.

The other attempt of the visitors came from n. 8 Alex Dombrandt when he charged an authorization from Priestland.

Ollie Hassell-Collins approaches to mark his second attempt

The wing Ollie Hassell-Collins scored four attempts as London Irish they continued their good streak with a 24-20 victory over Gloucester.

After excellent victories at Northampton and Harlequins, the Exiles continued their impressive career to surpass Saturday's visitors at the table and move on to the top six.

England women vs Ireland women Live

Stephen Myler converted two, with Gloucester responding with attempts by Charlie Chapman, Louis Rees-Zammit and Ollie Thorley.

Billy Twelvetrees added a penalty and a conversion when the club devastated by the injury crashed to a third straight loss in the league.