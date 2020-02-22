PPV price of Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2: How much does it cost to watch the fight in 2020?

It's only the second month of the year, but the heavyweight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury already looks like it will be the biggest fight of 2020. The two boxing giants (both stature and reputation) are undefeated: 42 wins for Wilder, 29 for Fury. Wilder and Fury share a "zero,quot; in the loss column and, just as relevant, a "one,quot; in the third column after their December 2018 fight ended in a disputed draw.

Money, legacy and a world heavyweight title are at stake on Saturday night when wrestlers star in the sequel. In the 14 months between the last fight and now, Wilder and Fury have complemented each other in public comments. To anyone's surprise, compliments ceased and junk conversations took their place. None of the fighters were contained in the final press conference on Thursday.

Wilder and Fury exchanged a push each while on stage at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the same place as Saturday night's fight. The 6-9 Fury and the 6-7 Wilder raised themselves over the security that stood between them. The blows became verbal when the fighters took a seat.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Fury suggested that he was responsible for Wilder's success because he led him to boxing big time when fighting him in 2018. Wilder responded sharply. "Don't dare to say it led me to boxing big time," said Wilder. "I'll slap him. Never forget when I found you, you were hanging on coke. When I found you, you were like a big (overweight) house contemplating suicide. So never forget,quot; I brought you back. "

Fury has been open about his struggles with mental health, as well as his use of cocaine and alcohol. The 31-year-old did not recoil from his own attack on Fury.

"Deontay Wilder is throwing a lot of trash," Fury said. "He gave me a chance, but I gave him the biggest payday of his life, I took him to the biggest stage in the world. And here he is. Is that how he thanks me? I put millions in his account. You owe me everything. Welcome to boxing big time. "

Here's everything you need to know about seeing Deontay Wilder's pay-per-view. Tyson Fury, including the price and the channels that will transmit the long-awaited rematch.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 PPV: How much does the fight cost in pay-per-view?

The Wilder vs. Fight Fury 2 costs $ 79.99 in pay per view. The fight can be purchased through ESPN +, Fox Sports Go or through most major cable and satellite providers.

How to watch, live streaming Wilder vs. Fury 2

Television channel: ESPN, Fox Sports 1

ESPN, Fox Sports 1 Live Streaming (PPV): ESPN +, Fox Sports Go

Pre-fight and billboard coverage will be available on ESPN and Fox Sports 1. The main card is available for pay per view through ESPN + and Fox Sports Go. The two networks have teamed up to provide an unprecedented promotion for the fight, including the publication of an ad during the Super Bowl.

What time does Wilder vs. Fury 2?

Start time : 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT Main event: 11 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. PT (approx.)

Wilder and Fury probably won't go to the ring until after 11 p.m. ET, but coverage starts much earlier. ESPN and FS1 will have pre-show coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET. The billboard is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The main card coverage will change to pay per view at 9 p.m. ET with Wilder and Fury as the main event at approximately 11 p.m. ET.

Deontay Wilder vs. Fight Card Tyson fury

Principal card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury for the WBC and Fury Wilder linear heavyweight titles

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington; heavyweight

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jose Tupas Santisima for the featherweight title of the WBO Jr. de Navarrete

Sebastián Fundora against Daniel Lewis; Jr. medium weight

Billboard