Porsha Williams' video with her baby's Jam Session PJ melts fan hearts

Porsha Williams shared a video with her baby Pilar Jhena in the middle of an improvisation session. The RHOA star managed to excite fans with this post.

‘Pj🗣" I'm ready "session Pilar Jam Session! 🥁👶🏽❣️❣️😩 @pilarjhena #MusicalSoulChild #BabySheilaE #obsessed # 10months, "Porsha captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘You comb your hair as beautiful as a real girl's hair should be with berets. 5 stars. She is beautiful ".

A follower posted this: ‘It seemed she said I'm ready in the first video. Awwww she's growing up !! "and another fan wrote:" ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!

A follower said: "@ porsha4real your daughter is adorable, may God bless her always,quot;, and someone else posted this: Look who is a big girl now! "Play the drums and others,quot;.

Another Instagram installer posted: "If you don't give that baby a fast and fast battery, hurry up to go places!"

Someone else said: ‘PJ always pulled out the thighs. Hahaha I love a baby thick thigh lil. My niece hates me because I squeeze things 😂 I am like "girl, bring me the nuts,quot;

Another follower said: por @ porsha4real my baby lil is sooo cute. I have to love his lips 👀Wow Wow! Pilar has grown. Portia, I bet you're still amazed at being pregnant. Enjoy your gift! & # 39;

In other news, Porsha impressed his fans with a flashback photo he shared on his social media account.

In the photo, he was flaunting a really cool look that he promised his fans to recreate this weekend.

Apart from this, Porsha recently celebrated Lauren Williams recently.

It was his birthday recently, and Porsha made sure to post all kinds of messages and photos to mark this event on his social media account.

Ad

Fans were impressed by how much these two look alike.



Post views:

7 7