Porsha Williams makes her sister, Lauren, cry with this beautiful gesture while things remain murky with her fiance Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams, 38, is in a very complicated situation with her dad and fiance, Dennis McKinley, 43. However, he recently took time to make his sister, Lauren Williams, shed some tears.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star went to social networks, where he published a series of fun-filled photos with his sister and wrote a sweet birthday message.

The mother of one and a businesswoman confessed that the bond she shares with her sister would never match and added: “More birthday love for my love @lodwill !! She knows everything, and I know everything about her … our bond is second to none! Sisters born but chosen friends❤️ Friends can come and go throughout my life, but family is forever. I am very grateful to have a sister as wonderful as you by my side. There is no one who prefers to have as a sister than you. I love you, Poobah!

Lauren responded by revealing that she couldn't help crying while reading the kind words that Porsha wrote for her.

She said, "Ugh, I am crying! I thank God for you n Mommy Diane n Je n Michelle n Aunt Gladys n Baleigh every day! You all made me who I am! These phenomenal women raised me.

A sponsor had this answer: “You literally look like twins in that second picture. It is very trippy😍. I'm on adoption 🤣 you want another sister 😉 ".

This follower explained: "Cute, Beautiful & Gorgeous Black Sisters❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday @lodwill I celebrated mine on the 16th. The first time I saw photo # 2, I was so confused and confused … # twins."

Another commenter wrote: “Omg. That picture with your heads together, I keep looking, and they both look like Porsha. 💕 "

Meanwhile, a source close to Porsha spoke with Hollywood life and said he is working to trust Dennis again and added: "They are together, happy and committed, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time." They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road. "

The source revealed: "Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled, but they seem to be fine. They just don't want people to intrude too much. A lot of communication has been needed, but they are really working to trust him again. He has been shown a lot in the program, but they have been in therapy. His family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want him to be happy. "

Porsha is trying to leave all the drama behind her.



