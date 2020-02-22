Pop Smoke's multiple side chicks speak, everyone is devastated by his death!

New York City rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead in a Hollywood mansion this week. After the death of the 20-year-old rapper, his millions of fans went to social networks to offer his condolences.
Now, after a few days, her friends are dating to explain how much they loved Pop Smoke.
And there are many of them: at least four women have come out and say they are in love with the deceased rapper. And everyone claims that Pop Smoke loved them again.
We are sure he did. . . in their own way.
RIP. blow smoke
Here is one of his Binchinx women:
Here's another Amoyea:
Here is Samantha:
And another, delicious: