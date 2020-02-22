Pop Smoke's multiple side chicks speak, everyone is devastated by his death!

New York City rapper Pop Smoke was shot dead in a Hollywood mansion this week. After the death of the 20-year-old rapper, his millions of fans went to social networks to offer his condolences.

Now, after a few days, her friends are dating to explain how much they loved Pop Smoke.

And there are many of them: at least four women have come out and say they are in love with the deceased rapper. And everyone claims that Pop Smoke loved them again.

We are sure he did. . . in their own way.

RIP. blow smoke

Here is one of his Binchinx women:

Here's another Amoyea:

Here is Samantha:

And another, delicious: