Pop smoke was killed by a shot in the torso, forensics confirm

Newcomer Rap Pop Smoke He was killed by a gunshot wound in the torso, forensics have ruled.

The creator of hits "Welcome to the party", whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, died at dawn on Wednesday, February 19 after armed intruders stormed the property of Hollywood Hills where he was.

Multiple shots were fired, seriously injuring the 20-year-old, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has since been completed, with officials from the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirming his cause of death and formally declaring him a homicide.

The rapper's remains have now been handed over to his relatives.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are still investigating Smoke's death, which was initially thought to have been part of an armed robbery.

On Thursday, authorities ruled out the robbery as the sole motivation for the incident, amid reports suggesting that surveillance video images had captured four masked men surrounding the property, indicating that it was an objective blow.

The police have yet to make arrests or appoint suspects, and they have not shared if the invasion of the house is believed to be gang-related.