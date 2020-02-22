Police continue to look for suspects in trafficking in persons who fled after the persecution of Van Nuys – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The police hope that the public can help locate a wanted man as a suspect in human trafficking.

According to police, an 18-year-old female victim contacted agents on February 12 at approximately 4:30 p.m. Report that she was a victim of human trafficking. Police said the suspect met the victim in a liquor store in Victorville and embellished a life of money and travel to the victim. The suspect was said to know the victim's financial situation and domestic struggles and forced her to work as a prostitute.

When the woman refused, police said the woman intensified her assault through the use of physical force, which caused the victim to fear for her safety and work as a prostitute under the direction of the suspect.

The wanted suspect is the same suspect who directed the police in a brief police chase on February 12 that ended in an accident near the intersection of Hatteras Street and Sepulveda Boulevard when the suspect crashed into another vehicle with a woman of about 30 years and that of her friend. little girl The suspect fled the scene, leaving behind a white Mercedes.

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old black man, 5 feet 10 feet and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with long dreadlocks. He is known by the nickname Creole Blood and has tattoos on his abdomen. Police say he frequents Pomona, Victorville and the southern Los Angeles area.

Police asked that anyone who knows the suspect's whereabouts or have information on additional victims call the Van Nuys station of the Los Angeles Police Department at 818-374-9500.