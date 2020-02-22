Police: 2 men have life-threatening injuries after shooting on Saturday – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML93ccd8d1fe902bd2f7ac1f59bedff5e811% %MINIFYHTML93ccd8d1fe902bd2f7ac1f59bedff5e812%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Police Department says a shooting in Minneapolis left two men with non-fatal injuries early Saturday morning.
There was a large police presence near the intersection of 4th Street North and 2nd Avenue North just before 2 a.m.
Police officers responded to a shooting call, and on the scene they found a victim.
Later, another victim was transported to an area hospital.
Police say both men have wounds that do not threaten life. The police are currently investigating the incident.