Police: 2 men have life-threatening injuries after shooting on Saturday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minneapolis Police Department says a shooting in Minneapolis left two men with non-fatal injuries early Saturday morning.

There was a large police presence near the intersection of 4th Street North and 2nd Avenue North just before 2 a.m.

Police officers responded to a shooting call, and on the scene they found a victim.

Later, another victim was transported to an area hospital.

Police say both men have wounds that do not threaten life. The police are currently investigating the incident.