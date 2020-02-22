Phoebe Waller-Bridge remembers the time & # 39; challenging & # 39; working on the script of & # 39; There is no time to die & # 39;

WENN / Instar

During an interview at & # 39; Woman & # 39; s Hour & # 39; from BBC Radio 4, the creator of & # 39; Killing Eve & # 39; He admits that he had to combine the vision of Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga for the James Bond movie.

Phoebe Waller Bridge found working on the new James Bond movie "No time to die"" challenging "since he had to live up to Daniel Craig and the vision of director Cary Joji Fukunaga for the franchise.

The "Flea bag"Y"Killing Eva"The creator got up late in the day to work on the script for the new movie, which will be released in April (2020).

In an interview on the BBC's "Woman's Hour" program, the award-winning actress / writer revealed that she had encountered a challenge for writing scenes because she had to combine her ideas with others.

"It was really challenging, my role there was to try to be useful and offer things," said the star.

Explaining his contribution, he added: "The script was there. Cary had a really specific vision for the film and also Daniel, and had been in development for a long time and they had a script."

"So that process for me was to step back and say: & # 39; I'm going to give you these options and then you can use any of them or you can get rid of all & # 39 ;, because everyone was writing about it. so many ideas. "

However, it felt like home in the writers' room: there were reminders that I was working on the set of a huge blockbuster.

"You must meet Daniel and have these incredible conversations about this character you have grown up with and, suddenly, when you are on board it is like any other job," Phoebe said.

"Because everyone is just making a story. Making one thing work. Suddenly, you are in a room again with Post-Its on the wall, but then you will go to the bathroom and see a set that is being built outside for something extraordinary. and say & # 39; oh, this is different & # 39; ".