Phaedra Parks shares an emotional post about the late Ja’Net DuBois

Phaedra Parks praises the days when the cable did not expand so much to offer all viewers something for their particular appetite. She mentions some quite amazing television shows, like Good Times, The Jeffersons and more.

Phaedra wrote the emotional post below to honor Ja’Net DuBois who died at age 74.

& # 39; Before the expansion of the cable and the large number of shows to satisfy each and every appetite of our community, there were #GoodTimes #TheJeffersons & # Sanford & Son and the character of @janetdubois_ "Willona,quot; was the Aunt par excellence with whom everyone related, full of impudence and ready to read! Although he is best known for this role, he also co-wrote and was the voice of one of the most iconic TV themed songs: Jeffersons #MovingOnUp, inspired by the promises he made to his mother about what he would do once he became a star, & # 39; Phaedra began its publication.

She continued and said: 'Not only did she achieve stardom, she became a #icon in our community, she broke down barriers for women of color, she was a recipient of #Emmy, legend and now she is resting in her luxury apartment in heaven! #RIP #janetdubois 🙏🏾🕊 # blackhistory #legend thanks for the #memories and #goodtimes ❣️ ’

Another follower said: "I was definitely inspired by my energy level at school, thanks for the subsequent awareness."

Someone else posted: ‘One of my favorites ❤️ Good Times The Jeffersons and Sanford & Son. One of these programs would always be on television when I was little. "

One commenter wrote: "It makes me think of my grandmother that we use to sit and look at them."

Another follower also thanked and wrote this: ‘Thank you for sharing those memories❤. I loved Willona and hear her sing "Moving On Up,quot; ‘

