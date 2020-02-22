Peter Wright wins Gerwyn Price to win the Players Championship | Darts news





Peter Wright beat Gerwyn Price to claim a third title of 2020

World champion Peter Wright is in the shape of his life and underlined him by beating Gerwyn Price to win the Championship 5 of players in Wigan on Saturday.

The couple faced the Premier League action on Thursday in Dublin, but they served a Pro Tour classic on a day of huge averages and a nineteenth of the season: Steve Lennon was the perfect hitter on Saturday.

On a day that set a record for the Pro Tour average and the tournament winning average, Snakebite missed a double 20 dart to break his own transmission average, but still achieved an amazing 120.2 average in a laundering victory second round on Adrian Gray.

The final was no different on a day full of more than 100 scores, Wright and Price, who also met in the semifinal of the World Championship in December, met in a fascinating final.

Both men averaged almost 110 before Snakebite, appropriately, obtained a brilliant end of 170 to win the final 8-6 ​​with the only break in the contest.

The tournament average today in # PC5 It was a record since we were able to track this data with @DartConnect to 93.54 (previous best PC23 2019 93.03) So was the winning average of the Peter Wright tournament of 106.07 (MVG PC1 2019 was the best previous with 103.95)#PDCProTour 🎯 – Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) February 22, 2020

Players Championship 2020 – Winners One Gary Anderson 8-4 Jeff Smith Two Nathan Aspinall 8-3 Gerwyn Price Three Ryan Searle 8-6 Michael van Gerwen Four Krzysztof Ratajski 8-7 Ian White Five Peter Wright 8-6 Gerwyn Price

Having been so close for so many years, Wright has a habit of winning in 2020, first adding the Masters to an inaugural World Championship and now claiming a first Pro Tour title of a remarkably consistent season: the fifth different winner of the first five events.

Wright averaged more than 100 in six of his seven games and only dropped seven legs in his career to the last four, where he beat Devon Petersen, who enjoyed a comeback to form with a run to the last four.

"It's just the beginning. I'm enjoying these darts and we have something on the way to improve them even more," said Snakebite, who was defeated in both quarterfinals on the first weekend of the Pro Tour, and then both semifinals. late second.

"Who knows what I can earn this year? I only take one leg at a time and that's all you can do."

"As a world champion, I always have a goal on my back, but I feel that I am giving some of the other players the belief that they can also win anything."

Price, unbeaten in the Premier League this season and defeated by Nathan Aspinall in the Players Championship Two, was thrilled in his race to the final, but in the end he fell short when Snakebite took the honors.

World number one Michael van Gerwen he will have to wait for his first title of the year, despite averaging more than 101 in his three games, he threw a 5-3 lead against Christian Bunse to lose 6-5 in the third round.

Having lost its unbeaten Premier League record on Thursday, MvG has recorded its biggest wait for a qualifying title to begin the season since 2011, when it had to wait until April.

Willie O & # 39; Connor warmed by its appearance as & # 39; Challenger & # 39; from the Premier League in Dublin on Thursday with an impressive run to the quarterfinals where Price stopped him. The & # 39; Contender & # 39; from Dublin last year Steve Lennon He also enjoyed his best performance of the year to reach the semifinal.

O & # 39; Connor and Lennon joined together to reach the World Cup final for Ireland last year and the couple was in excellent shape in Wigan, Lennon recorded three averages in excess of 100 before falling to the Iceman , having lost the darts of the match for a place in the end.

Earlier in the day, Lennon, who missed the darts of the game, reached a final of nine darts in the fourth leg of his final 32nd crash with Kai Fan Leung, marking the tenth perfect stretch in the PDC this year.

With many stories to follow on the Pro Tour, Lisa AshtonThe search for a winning streak continues, he suffered a 6-3 loss in the first round against Harald Leitinger.

Quarter finals

Devon Petersen 6-5 Rob Cross

Peter Wright 6-1 Glen Durrant

Steve Lennon 6-2 Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price 6-2 William O & # 39; Connor

Semifinals

Peter Wright 7-5 Devon Petersen

Gerwyn Price 7-6 Steve Lennon

Final

Peter Wright 8-6 Gerwyn Price

