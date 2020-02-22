Pep Guardiola: Don't question the attitude of Man City players | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML87b3bf43c3dcd59e002865f52eee0fae11% %MINIFYHTML87b3bf43c3dcd59e002865f52eee0fae12%





Pep Guardiola says that no one should question the attitude of Manchester City players

Pep Guardiola insists that it is wrong to question the attitude of his Manchester City players after his late victory at Leicester City.

Sub Gabriel Jesus scored in the 80th minute at King Power Stadium when the Guardiola team strengthened their position in second place in the Premier League, placing them seven points ahead of third place Leicester.

Guardiola says that no one should question their players, referring to their seven victories in the eight national cup (including the Community Shield).

"Do not ask me about the attitude of these boys, if they still doubt what they have done, this group of players won seven titles in the last eight competitions in which we have played," said the head of the City.

Sergio Agüero's lack of penalty means that the City has now failed its last four point shots in the Premier League, and has only scored four of its 11 in all competitions this season.

"The way we have played and our personality, there is no doubt about that, the reaction we had after losing the penalty against an incredibly good team."

"I am very happy for the victory and the way we play."

Pep: Laporte asked to be subtitled

After returning from an injury on Wednesday against West Ham, and spending most of the season on the sidelines with a knee problem, Central Aymeric Laporte endured a difficult night at King Power Stadium.

After returning from an injury on Wednesday against West Ham, and spending most of the season on the sidelines with a knee problem, Central Aymeric Laporte endured a difficult night at King Power Stadium.

He was replaced part-time, and Guardiola revealed that it was not due to an injury, and that the Frenchman himself had asked to retire.

"He asked me to replace him, but he is not injured. He did not feel. We cannot forget that four or five months injured, you have to run a lot with Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, they are very fast." It was quite different against West Ham. But he is fine ".

When asked if Laporte can play 90 minutes against Real Madrid in the roundtrip match of the Champions League of the Champions League on Wednesday, Guardiola said: "Yes."

Nicolás Otamendi replaced Aymeric Laporte at the break.

Guardiola also said that Raheem Sterling can recover in time from a hamstring injury to play on Wednesday.

"I think so. It's getting better. This type of injury is a bit dangerous. It feels really good, but the doctor says two or three weeks."

"So we take a chance, in this match against Madrid, and in the second leg we want him to play."

Guardiola joked: "Today we are 19 points behind the title, we may have a small chance! Do not know? No, we have no chance of winning the Premier League, so it is better to take the risk when we have to. It is important for us to be able because he is a special player for many reasons. "

& # 39; We will write the next penalty & # 39;

Sergio Agüero's lack of penalty means that the City has now failed its last four point shots in the Premier League, and has only scored four of its 11 in all competitions this season. But Guardiola insists that they will mark their next penalty.

"Well, next time we are going to score! Of course it is a problem. We fail against Tottenham, Atalanta, but what I want, I told you, the next person to penalize is convinced that he will score."

"It's not normal for the quality we have, the next one we're going to score, and the player is simply convinced to say: I'm going to score. That's what I said."

Rodgers: final penalty

Leicester felt they should have had a penalty in the first half when James Maddison's free kick hit Kevin De Bruyne's arm, but the officers felt that his hands were too close to his body to be in an unnatural position.

Leicester felt they should have had a penalty in the first half when James Maddison's free kick hit Kevin De Bruyne's arm, but the officers felt that his hands were too close to his body to be in an unnatural position.

Dennis Praet was penalized in the second half for a similar incident, of which Agüero failed his penalty.

Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, could not understand why it was not granted, while accepting Praet's handball decision was fair.

"It's absolutely clear, so it wasn't disappointing," Rodgers said. "I think it's the consistencies we all look for in the game. I think it was pretty clear."

"Actually, it's one of the reasons why the VAR has been introduced. You raise your hands, go to the goal, to the corner, and Kevin De Bruyne stops him, so for me it's a clear punishment. But he doesn't we did,quot;. Get it.

"Praet's hand goes up, and it's a penalty, because that's the rule. We accept that. But you get it for you too."

"We've had them several times now, in the semifinal of the cup, and here today, where the hands are up, Kevin is blocking his face, which is a natural reaction. But his hands are raised, all the other players have your hands down, and we still didn't understand it, so it's hard for us.

"Both are unnatural. He raised his arms. If you look at the reaction of the other players on the wall, the hands are down, so you have to take it. It's handball, and we don't get it."

Rodgers also feels that PGMOL's previous admission that "human error,quot; led them not to send Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso for an entry over César Azpilicueta in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea is worrisome, particularly in relation to the time of declaration.

Rodgers also feels that PGMOL's previous admission that "human error,quot; led them not to send Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso for an entry over César Azpilicueta in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea is worrisome, particularly in relation to the time of declaration.

"It's a bit worrying when it comes out during the game," added the Leicester boss. "That's when it's a concern. I don't think it's time to receive comments. I was driving the game here, and I've heard the apologies while I drive, which I really find amazing. I have to evaluate it, look at it.

"I don't think VAR is the problem, it's the interpretations around all these incidents that we need to improve, and I'm sure it will happen at the end of the season, not now, when 11 games are missing." There is much to assume and much to improve. "