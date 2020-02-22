Pencil sketches that are believed to be works of Queen Elizabeth II will be auctioned

%MINIFYHTML14e8f367865b5638705830881748048b11% %MINIFYHTML14e8f367865b5638705830881748048b12%

WENN / Dutch press photo

According to reports, the pieces representing the same middle-aged woman have been found within a book called & # 39; The Scottish National War Memorial & # 39 ;, whose inside page is signed & # 39; Elizabeth & # 39; in blue ink

Up News Info –

Two sketches that are believed to have been drawn by Queen Elizabeth II are expected to be sold by the thousands when they are auctioned next month (March).

While Buckingham Palace has refused to confirm whether the art is genuine, pencil sketches seem to show the same middle-aged woman. A sketch is a profile of the subject, while the second seems to be of the same person knitting.

%MINIFYHTML14e8f367865b5638705830881748048b13% %MINIFYHTML14e8f367865b5638705830881748048b14%

The woman is believed to be Marion Crawford, guardian of the future British monarch and her sister, Princess Margarita.

%MINIFYHTML14e8f367865b5638705830881748048b15% %MINIFYHTML14e8f367865b5638705830881748048b16%

Drawn on paper with a real head, the pieces were found inside a book called "The Scottish National War Memorial", whose inside page is signed "Elizabeth" in blue ink. The items have a warehouse of $ 3,875 (£ 3,000) in the auction.

A private collector sent them to the auctioneers William George of Peter-borough, Cambs. Alex McCormick of the firm said: "It is very likely that they were attracted to a member of the royal family close to Elizabeth, or perhaps even the future Queen," the British newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

Although the date of 1932 is stamped in the book, the Queen would only be six years old at the time, and experts suggest that the drawings could be later.

The sale ends on March 4.