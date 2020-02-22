Pavel Francouz and Martin Kaut shine in the Avalanche victory at Anaheim – Up News Info

ANAHEIM, California – Czech Republic countryman Pavel Francouz and Martin Kaut had memorable nights on Friday in Avalanche's 1-0 victory over Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center.

Francouz, a goalkeeper who signed a two-year contract extension worth $ 4 million, produced a bleached 26 saves and Kaut, a 20-year-old forward, was assisted to win the game for his first NHL point in his career. His second game in the league.

"We don't have many (Czech) players in the NHL. It is a sad fact for our country that we are having fewer and fewer players in the NHL," Francouz said after his first NHL withdrawal in his career. "So every time we have someone who plays and plays well like Martin today, good game, good pass, for the winning point, I am very sure that people in Czech will be happy tonight."

Kaut added: "For us it is a great night, but also for our country. We are a small country."

Francouz, now the clear goalkeeper number 1 of Colorado, has allowed a goal or less in three of his last four games. Kaut created a sales volume and helped in J.T. The goal of Compher, his ninth of the season.

The Avs, which were starting a two-game trip through southern California, rose to 77 points, second in the Central Division and the Western Conference behind the St. Louis Blues.

Compher got a score at 4:38 p.m. from the second period, Kaut's circle-to-circle feeding. Kaut intercepted a clearance pass from the Ducks defender Lindholm, who was trying to pass a team mate in the neutral zone. Kaut stood in front of the pass just inside the blue Anaheim line, took a couple of steps before heading left when it seemed he was going to shoot.

"I just tried to read the D in the break and (I intercepted the pass)," Kaut said. "I saw J.T. and scored."

And he added: "Sure, I feel amazing. But I'm very happy for Frankie for his first NHL closure. And I got my first NHL point. It's good for us."

The Avs continued to play without three key strikers in Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert, as well as in Philipp Grubauer, who started the season as the number 1 goalie.

Kaut and Sheldon Dries, who were removed from the juvenile market on Thursday, were intervening for the injured strikers along with Vladislav Kamenev, who is normally Colorado's extra striker.

In the first 20 minutes, both teams produced 10 shots and 0 of 1 remained in the power game. The Avs slowly began to take control in the second period, putting 14 shots at goalkeeper John Gibson in the center draw.

“Second period, I thought our game came up big. We started running on our previous verification and we had a good time in zone O and created opportunities, ”said Avs coach Jared Bednar. “Great game in the forecheck (by Gabe Landeskog) and Kauter ripping a disc in the area; It makes a good pass (and) is at the bottom of the net to get us going and it ended up being everything we needed at night. "

Footnotes. The only healthy scratch of the Avs was the defender Mark Barberio. … The Avs improved to the best conference 19-9-2 along the way. … Colorado traveled by bus to Los Angeles after the game to his hotel in the Los Angeles area live. The Avs will not have a morning skate at the Staples Center, which features an NBA matinee with the Los Angeles Clippers.