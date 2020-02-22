Pascal Siakam scores 37 points for the Toronto Raptors after returning from the All-Star break | NBA News

%MINIFYHTML1b8f3638f48853e6a9c13fb8257fce2011% %MINIFYHTML1b8f3638f48853e6a9c13fb8257fce2012%

Pascal Siakam lost 37 points in his return to action for the Raptors after the All-Star break, as he dominated Toronto's 118-101 over the Phoenix Suns.

Siakam, who won the NBA's Most Improved Player award, as well as the NBA title last year, was dominant both inside the paint and beyond the arch for the Raptors in Friday night's victory.

%MINIFYHTML1b8f3638f48853e6a9c13fb8257fce2013% %MINIFYHTML1b8f3638f48853e6a9c13fb8257fce2014%

He connected in 12 of 19 field goal attempts, going 5 of 9 from a range of three points. He scored 17 points in the first quarter when Toronto built a great advantage in the first half and didn't let it pass.

%MINIFYHTML1b8f3638f48853e6a9c13fb8257fce2015% %MINIFYHTML1b8f3638f48853e6a9c13fb8257fce2016%

The form and energy of the 25-year-old was significantly reduced a little before the short break for the All-Star festivities in Chicago and he admitted that rest was very necessary.

Siakam produced a step back three among a series of highlights in an excellent display at the ScotiaBank Arena, as it also added 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks to complete an impressive cash score.















1:21



Pascal Siakam said he used the All-Star break to clear his mind and spend time with his family, which helped him enjoy basketball.



"I feel full of energy," said Siakam, who became an All-Star for the first time last weekend. "When you shoot, it feels good and everything looks good."

"We had a little break, something I really needed, to clear my mind, spend time with the family and just come back and play basketball.

"This is the game that I love and I just want to have fun playing and I have to make sure I do a better job to be myself again. Don't get lost in everything that happens, be yourself, play basketball, have fun and I'm happy to go out and play hard. "

The growing Raptors have now won 16 of their last 17 games and Siakam, which averages 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, is an important factor in its supremely consistent form.

Last night's show also saw him join Chris Bosh in a very exclusive club as the only two players in Raptor history to have multiple games of more than 35 points, more than 10 rebounds and more than three blocks, and both men They had two of those games.

One of the most impressive aspects about the Siakam game is the great improvement it has shown since the rank since entering the league.

















1:14



Highlights of the Phoenix Suns trip to the Toronto Raptors in week 18 of the NBA



After averaging less than 20 percent from beyond the arc in his first two seasons in the league, that has now stabilized at just under 37 percent, with a much higher number of attempts, with an average of 5.9 per game this year.

"It's just that he has put the job," said veteran point guard and fellow All-Star Raptors Kyle Lowry. "He understood at the beginning of his career that the only way he was going to be on the floor was to make trios."

Siakam's performance also impressed Nick Nurse, who recently spoke about expanding Siakam's role in the offense and it is clear that the variety in his star player's repertoire is important to the Raptors' head coach.

"Well, 37 (points) is what we look for every night," joked Nurse. "Yes it is good!

"He has this ability to attack the basket, this ability to play with his back to the basket. He has this strange (ability): once he supports you and turns to the front of the edge or to the side of the edge. Putting it, that's difficult to protect. And if you have any room to lift your head, then you will reach those movements.

"Tonight they turned away a lot from him, they did not let him pass and he goes ahead and does all three, and if he is going to do all three, then he will shoot the ball very well, even enough to get six or 12 points of the three-point line, then it will put a large number because that is really hard to protect. "

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.