Our children continue to die from the arms epidemic

Eight Denver children were shot dead in 2019. Three more died from armed violence in the first six weeks of 2020. Five other teenagers were killed in Aurora in 2019, including 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter, who was killed in December within the city. Mall.

If these teenagers died of influenza, a serious public health crisis would be declared. The schools would be closed until the end of the crisis. That becomes even more evident when you find out that 41 teenagers were shot but survived in 2019.

But this is an epidemic of another type, one that cannot be inoculated and that has accumulated a hidden death toll for too long.

Elise Schmeltzer of the Denver Post helped sound the alarm in September, compiling data from the Denver Police Department that showed homicide rates among teenagers in Denver were rising. Since then, statistics have only gotten worse and Schmeltzer's story last Sunday caught a new sense of urgency among community leaders.

Mayor Michael Hancock's administration has responded carefully, giving away 1,200 gun locks, establishing a task force and proposing with the Denver District Attorney Beth McCann a special judicial process to help teenagers facing charges of possession of weapons to remain outside the judicial system and outside the judicial system. hospital.

We are delighted to see that Denver Public Schools has designated an employee to work as a facilitator with the district, city, police and community groups. And we agreed on a diversion program in schools that early identifies children at risk and gives them the help they need could be a fundamental key in this battle. These programs deserve adequate resources to begin or expand.

However, we also understand the frustration of communities that have been particularly affected by armed violence over the pace of these possible remedies. The working group is working to present a report in June and a final report in December. How many children will die between now and then?

Mothers who have lost their children demand more immediate action. They are right, but it is difficult to find immediate solutions. Joel Hodge's Boots on the Ground initiative in Montbello and Green Valley Ranch is to meet the children where they are and ask them what they need.

"One of the biggest problems is that there are so many and so few of us," he told The Post. "There are thousands of these babies running around here who need help."

Autumn Lawrence's son, Aiden Lawrence, 14, was shot dead on August 13. We cannot imagine the deep grief she and her family face, and yet Lawrence is asking for a change. He is being brave in the face of pain and could be a guiding light in this effort to save our children.

"We need to say as adults," This is not right, "he said in the Post. “We need to be role models. They are our murdered children. "

Lawrence addressed his comments to adults in the black and Hispanic community, asking them to become volunteers or serve as mentors. We believe those comments should be addressed to all adults in Aurora and Denver.

