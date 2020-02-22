Our children continue to die from the arms epidemic

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Eight Denver children were shot dead in 2019. Three more died from armed violence in the first six weeks of 2020. Five other teenagers were killed in Aurora in 2019, including 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter, who was killed in December within the city. Mall.

If these teenagers died of influenza, a serious public health crisis would be declared. The schools would be closed until the end of the crisis. That becomes even more evident when you find out that 41 teenagers were shot but survived in 2019.

