Orange County City Demands Blocking Transfer of Travis AFB Coronavirus Patients – Up News Info San Francisco

COSTA MESA (Up News Info LA) – Costa Mesa is trying to block the transfer of up to 70 confirmed coronavirus patients to the city.

Federal court documents filed on Friday indicate that the federal government plans to transfer patients from Travis Air Force Base near Sacramento to the former Fairview Development Center on Sunday.

On Thursday night, officials from the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC began hearing about the plan to move between 30 and 70 patients to state lands.

Some of the patients are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from which more than 300 US citizens were removed on Monday.

