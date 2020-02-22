Opening of new preschool schools, advancement of educational bills and more

%MINIFYHTMLe09dfbe71e8e64ab9c46985b4123cc9911% %MINIFYHTMLe09dfbe71e8e64ab9c46985b4123cc9912%

New preschool opening

Echinacea Montessori, a teacher-run preschool, will open on March 2 in an old cafeteria at 300 Elati St. The Montessori method gives children more freedom to choose their activities than in traditional classrooms.

%MINIFYHTMLe09dfbe71e8e64ab9c46985b4123cc9913% %MINIFYHTMLe09dfbe71e8e64ab9c46985b4123cc9914%

The school will have 25 spaces for students from 30 months to 6 years. Full tuition is $ 1,350 per month, with a material fee of $ 250 each year, but low-income families may request reduced tuition.

%MINIFYHTMLe09dfbe71e8e64ab9c46985b4123cc9915% %MINIFYHTMLe09dfbe71e8e64ab9c46985b4123cc9916%

Another preschool, Primrose School in Candelas, recently opened at 9179 Kendrick St. in Arvada. The school can accommodate up to 212 students ages 6 weeks to 5 years. The curriculum incorporates music, movement and basic Spanish, as well as early literacy and math skills.

Education bills advance

The following education-related bills passed their initial committees at the Colorado General Assembly:

House Bill 1275 would offer in-state tuition at community colleges to all veterans and current members of the US military. UU., As well as their spouses and children up to 22 years. Spouses and children of deceased service members would also be eligible. The bill was approved by the Chamber's education committee and is addressed to the entire Chamber for consideration.

House Bill 1007 would create a working group to study ways to increase diversity in the teaching workforce, which is mainly composed of white women. The bill passed to the House and is addressed to the Senate.

House Bill 1005 would require Safe2Tell, the state program to report threats to student safety, to route calls to a crisis operator who can help students in serious difficulties and send people who are not in immediate danger to a dispatcher. Approved the Chamber's education committee and will go to the assignments committee.

House Bill 1110 would create a grant program of up to $ 500 for college students experiencing financial emergencies. The education committee passed and will go to assignments.

Senate Bill 001 would establish a "train the trainer,quot; program to teach school personnel about the mental health needs of students. Approved the Senate education committee and addresses the assignment committee.

Information session for prescribed prescription drugs

The Boulder Valley School District will hold an informational session for parents about the abuse of prescription drugs on Tuesday.

The session will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Monarch High School. It will cover how to talk with children about prescription medications and how to support a child who is trying to quit medications. For more information, send an email to [email protected]

State board closes primary online

The Colorado State Board of Education ordered the Douglas County School District to close HOPE Online Elementary School at the end of the current school year.

The elementary school has had a low rating in the state rating system for nine years due to test scores that were among the lowest in the state. HOPE middle and high school programs may continue to operate. HOPE operates 11 "learning centers,quot; in eight school districts, where students teach online lessons under adult supervision.

The board approved improvement plans for Lincoln High Schools and the Denver Public Schools Handbook. Both schools will partner with the University of Virginia on improvement plans, but will still be administered by the district.