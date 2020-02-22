Omarion & # 39; s Love & Hiphop Baby Mama Apryl gets a new job: an OG / GYN!

Apryl Jones is best known for being the mother of Omarion's baby and a reality star in the hit VH1 Love & Hip Hop Hollywood program.

Well, MTO News has just learned that Apryl has a new job and a new business.

Apryl is opening its own OB / GYN ultrasound clinic. We know what you're thinking, how did he do that?

Well, it's really a great idea. April is a radiological technique with university and certified education. It is trained to administer ultrasound and radiographs.

Apryl partnered with a radiologist, and the two run an ultrasound clinic together.

But there is more. In addition to administering ultrasound, Apryl will also plan the gender revelation party for the pregnant woman. Basically he is using his celebrity to attract customers.

It is a novel concept, that's why we wish him the best.

Apryl announced his new commercial adventure last night at midnight. Side note: it is the same time that Omarion released his new song. Coincidence??