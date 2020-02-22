Olympic wrestler accuses former U-M sexual misconduct doctor – Up News Info Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – An Olympic fighter has introduced himself and is accusing Dr. Robert Anderson of touching him inappropriately during the exams.

"I was warned about him by his teammates, saying:" If something happens and you go to see the doctor, it will touch you inappropriately. That's exactly what Doc A & # 39; does, ”said Andy Hrovat. "In my opinion, he normalized what he was doing and made you think that was just a normal part of the procedure," he said. "And then, why would you tell someone?"

Anderson worked at the university for 35 years and then died in 2008.

The university says they have identified at least five other possible victims.

They have also established a direct line to introduce more student athletes.

