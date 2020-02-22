Oakland Police Chief's sudden dismissal raises questions and confusion – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1564f1d721b428a47be2eaa81fd0ede111% %MINIFYHTML1564f1d721b428a47be2eaa81fd0ede112%

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – On Friday, questions continued to revolve around Thursday night's decision by the Oakland Police Commission and Mayor Libby Schaaf to fire the police chief without giving any concrete reason for dismissal.

Her name was still on the program at the Graduation Ceremony of the 183 Basic Recruitment Academy, but Anne Kirkpatrick is no longer the head of the Oakland Police Department.

After a unanimous vote Thursday night by the police commission to dismiss her, she was removed from office.

Termination is without cause, which means that the commission is not required to give a reason to dismiss Chief Kirkpatrick.

Darren Allison, who was promoted to deputy director almost three years ago, currently serves as interim chief of the OPD until an interim chief is appointed.

"Our interim chief is extremely focused on the 183rd graduation of today's academy. He will stay at the ceremony," said Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson.

While officials addressed the dismissal on Friday, nothing they said gave any clarification about the possible reasons behind the dismissal.

"We have moved on. We are looking for a new form of leadership and wish Chief Kirkpatrick the best," said Oakland Police Commission President Regina Jackson.

On Thursday, Jackson said a loss of confidence in Kirkpatrick contributed to the decision to fire her.

Mayor Schaaf also spoke briefly about the dismissal.

"My decision yesterday was extremely difficult for me, but I made it because I think it was the best for Oakland," Schaaf said. “I want this day to be a day of celebration. Leaders will come and go. I'm going out in a little over two years. "

Both the acting chief and the mayor avoided the media on Friday. New graduates were even told not to talk to journalists.

But a couple of speakers on stage recognized Kirkpatrick, and one thanked him for his leadership.

Jackson said that when the commission begins the process of hiring a new boss, she personally is inclined to consider internal candidates first.

"It might be a good idea to look at someone internally who has not been affected by any of the challenges," Jackson said. "A person who already has confidence and respect."

Civil rights lawyer Jim Chanin is involved in monitoring the reform. He says the police department almost completely complied with only three remaining elements. But under Kirkpatrick's leadership, a federal judge added five more tasks.

"This problem with recidivism in the tasks was very bad and, ultimately, unacceptable not only for me, but more important for the police commission and the mayor," Chanin said.

Some of them were related to the police shooting of a homeless man in 2018. The commission and the federal monitor wanted Kirkpatrick to fire those officers, but she refused.

“It was sold to the city of Oakland and its residents as a reformer. But when he came here, he actually became an agreement, "said civil rights lawyer Adante Pointer.

Ken Steele, a longtime Oakland resident, was upset and confused by the decision, especially after the improvements he claims to have seen on the streets of Oakland.

“Surveillance in neighborhoods and everything. For me, I only see a different attitude. That's good, "said Steele.

The city councilor, Noel Gallo, told KPIX that he has already received several emails and calls from voters seeking answers and guarantees about the stability of the police department.

"We have no longer become City Hall, but Silly Hall," Gallo said. “I think the moment was completely wrong and we should have solved something. We grew our relationship with the police chief in a positive direction. ”

Gallo said the relationship between the city council and the police chief "was growing in a positive direction,quot; and questioned the time of dismissal.

"No one is finished or anyone is fired without a cause," Gallo said. "By saying that there is no cause clearly involved, for me, send a different message. And now, I don't just have to fire him, I have to compensate him for not being working in Oakland for several years."

Some city leaders supported the chief. Under his leadership, the crime was reduced by double digits in 2018 compared to 2017. The crime increased again in 2019.

“This is what, the tenth, eleventh chief of police in my seven years. We keep changing one after another, getting the same results: fire everyone, ”said Gallo. "And I still have the monitor I'm paying now. All that experience has cost me $ 20 million that I could use to fix and clean the streets, hire more police. But no; I'm here playing this political game."

Kirkpatrick served as Oakland Police Chief for three years.

Da Lin contributed to this report.