No tickets for Kobe Memorial? Authorities urge fans to stay away from Staples Center – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Preparations are still underway for the celebration of Kobe Bryant's life at the Staples Center on Monday. Around 20,000 people will gather to say goodbye to the Lakers legend and the other eight victims of the January 26 helicopter crash.

"It will be hard to know that I have to say goodbye," said 16-year-old Kumi Tamura, who has known Bryant since she was eight years old and attends the ceremony. “I lost someone who really cared. I had the opportunity to meet my favorite player and my inspiration. "

More than 100,000 people tried to get tickets to the monument. Authorities reminded fans without tickets to avoid the area next week.

"We hope everyone will pay attention to the message and stay in their offices, surrounded by their friends or at home with their relatives or loved ones, because it will be a very emotional monument for that day and we want people to enjoy it," said the president. from the Staples Center, Lee Zeidman, to journalists out of the place.

Zeidman rejoined the head of the Los Angeles Police Department, Michel Moore, to emphasize that the ceremony will not be broadcast on any of the outdoor screens at the Staples Center or in the adjacent Los Angeles Plaza.

The Pico and Olímpico boulevards and other important streets near the arena will remain open, but the smaller streets outside Staples Center and L.A. Live will be blocked and accessible only to people with tickets.

"This is, to be clear, a world event with tickets in this place," Moore said. "And what that means is that, if you don't have tickets and credentials, you won't be able to enter this place. … The point is that you don't impact the rest of the community of downtown Los Angeles by trying to come here and be a part of something you won't be part of. "

There are no indications that people try to block the event or cause a disturbance, Moore said, adding that the community has shown the greatest respect in the weeks after the January 26 helicopter crash that killed Bryant, 41, Gianna, 13 and seven. other people.

Zeidman did not offer any details on the amount of tickets purchased by fans, but 20,000 seats were made available in the arena for Monday's ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m. The doors of the Staples Center will open at 8 a.m., and everyone who has tickets will be available asked to be in their seats at 9:45 a.m.

There was no information on who will speak at the monument.