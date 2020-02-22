No. 3 Kansas ends Baylor's 23-game streak in Big 12 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Udoka Azubuike had 23 points and 19 rebounds, his personal career record, and No. 3 Kansas remained to beat No. 1 Baylor 64-61 on Saturday.

That ended the winning streak of 23 Bears games, and it will arrive on Monday, probably its five-week hold at No. 1 in the AP poll.

The Jayhawks 24-3 have won 12 in a row since their first home loss to Baylor on January 11. They had a 10-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes before Baylor reduced it to one in the last seconds.

Jared Butler led the Bears 24-2 with 19 points, but missed a potential 3-point draw at the doorbell.

