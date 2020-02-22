Nicola Docherty joins the Glasgow City Women's Rangers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML14c4830650051e3fd36875e0833b766711% %MINIFYHTML14c4830650051e3fd36875e0833b766712%





Nicola Docherty has joined the Rangers after eight years in Glasgow City



Rangers Women has signed Scottish international Nicola Docherty in a two-year contract with the city of Glasgow.



The 27-year-old makes the short change through the city of the 13 consecutive champions of the Scottish Women's Premier League, with Rangers offering professional contracts for the first time this season.

Left-back Docherty, who was part of Scotland's first team to appear in a Women's World Cup last summer and has 21 games, returns to the Rangers who originally joined them since Falkirk Ladies in 2010.

Docherty said RangersTV: "I am very excited to be here, it is a great club and a club that I have supported since I was a child.

"Obviously I have been to the Rangers before and then I left and ventured somewhere else, but when the opportunity came to return I thought it was something I could not refuse."

"In terms of what the Rangers seek to achieve here and the support that the men's team is giving to the women's team, I think that will only be better for women's football in Scotland and I hope it continues to progress."

Docherty has 21 caps for Scotland Women

Docherty had been in the city of Glasgow since 2012 and also won five Scottish Women's Cups and four SWPL Cups at the club while gaining extensive experience in the Champions League.

Speaking about signing, Amy McDonald, Rangers women's and women's soccer manager, said: "Bringing Nicola back to Rangers, her childhood club, was always a priority for us when we started to gather a team for 2020 .

"Her pedigree speaks for herself in terms of what she will contribute to our team, she is a special player and having her on board is an exciting time for us."

"It is internationally tested and will add another level of leadership to the group of girls we have gathered here.

"They can admire what she has accomplished and be inspired, as well as benefit from her ability in the field."

"Their acquisition shows that the Rangers are attracting high quality players and how many people want to be part of what we are building here for the future and beyond."