Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, supposedly makes his block drake on social media

The successful & # 39; Anaconda & # 39 ;, who used to flirt with Champagne Papi before getting married, blocked the Canadian rapper on all her social media platforms, possibly at her husband's request.

Nicki Minaj seems to keep its distance from Duck after marrying Kenneth Petty. The raptor born in Trinidad and Tobago, who used to be good friends and often flirted with the Canadian rapper, blocked him on all his social media platforms last week.

Some fans noticed this before MTO News confirmed it. "She blocked it, I can say it since I no longer see what she likes in a song she published about him in June," said one of Nicki's followers.

According to the media outlet, the creator of hits "Super Bass" blocked Drake at the request of her husband Kenneth. A source of entertainment, who is said to be friendly with both Nicki and Drake, explained: "Drake always flirts with Nicki, I always mean. But now she's a married woman. Maybe her husband asked her to block Drake to avoid any problem". "

However, this is not too surprising, since Kenneth has previously shown how protective he could be as a husband. The successful entrepreneur and music executive almost quarreled with Nicki's ex-boyfriend meek mill when they met at the high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood last month.

Meek was already in history with her entourage when Nicki and her husband entered and approached her. When Kenneth began to get loud, Meek suggested that everyone had a word in private, but the couple refused. However, a source said that Meek provoked the couple by giving them a dirty look.

Meek was finally escorted out of the store by both his own security team and the boys who worked for the boutique. He reportedly wanted to keep things civil because "he is happy to be in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was when he and Nicki were dating."

Nicki began dating Meek in early 2015, after separating from her boyfriend for a lifetime. Safaree Samuels in 2014. She announced her separation from Meek in January 2017 after two years of dating. The 37-year-old star dated Kenneth in December 2018 and the two married in October last year.