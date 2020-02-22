Newcastle cancels Eider Chase card due to waterlogging | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML8651b65e9e5a4a2200df1f7b6e3304d311% %MINIFYHTML8651b65e9e5a4a2200df1f7b6e3304d312%





The weather has cost Newcastle one of its high-profile National Hunt cards, which would have included the Eider

Saturday's meeting in Newcastle was suspended due to a waterlogged track.

The accessory, which was to be presented by the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase, was subject to an inspection at 8 am, but course employee James Armstrong was able to make an earlier call after seven millimeters of rain fell on the track during the night.

It is reported that the course is flooded, with patches of false terrain.

Armstrong wrote on Twitter: "Unfortunately, the races have been abandoned due to waterlogging and areas of false terrain after a 7mm rain overnight.

"The probability of more rain and winds will also increase to 40 mph, destroyed by losing the @vertemam #EiderChaseDay."

Monday's meeting in Carlisle is also threatened, with an inspection called for 8 am on Sunday.

The course is currently heavy, flooded in some places.