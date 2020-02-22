New Zealand vs India – Live match coverage

%MINIFYHTMLfb49d02ba257e7a90f47890893667eb611% %MINIFYHTMLfb49d02ba257e7a90f47890893667eb612%

Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to put New Zealand in a solid position in the first Test against India, as the hosts achieved an advantage in the first innings on Day Two in Wellington.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

New Zealand had a record of 216-5 and with an advantage of 51 races, after a mini fight of the bowlers of India later, in the Basin Reserve when the lack of light finally forced the players to backing out.

India had been fired for just 165 years before and part of the tour will have been very worried to see New Zealand review that score for the loss of only two wickets when Williamson and Taylor were approaching a one-century post.

The pair combined for 93 races, but then Ishant Sharma (3-31), who previously discarded the two starters, broke the association, obtaining a delivery to spit Taylor (44), who could only keep the ball diving Cheteshwar Bid on square leg.

Williamson, who had been hit in the hand by a Sharma goalkeeper with the first ball he faced, receiving treatment, went to Test number fifty 32 but dropped 11 less than a ton 22 while driving a wide ball of Mohammed Shami directly to the fielder Parked on the deck.

Henry Nicholls (17) was the fifth wicket to fall, as India continued to work to return to the competition, Captain Virat Kohli received a strong capture as he slipped from Ravichandran Ashwin (1-60) in increasingly bleak conditions.

Previously, Tim Southee (4-49) had previously run through the tail of India with three wickets of the five wickets to fall in the morning, including top scorer Ajinkya Rahane (46). The debutant Kyle Jamieson finished with excellent 4-39 figures.

Watch the third day of the first Test between New Zealand and India, live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 10.25 p.m. on Saturday.