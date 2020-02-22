New offer to legalize abortion in Argentina, with the support of the president

The details of Mr. Fernández's proposal have not yet been announced, including the last stage in which pregnancies could be interrupted. But tens of thousands of women took to the streets in Argentina on Wednesday to support the attempt to eliminate the country's restrictive abortion laws.

Across the country, as they did in 2018, protesters waved or used the green handkerchief that has become synonymous with the abortion right movement.

"The abortion law is much more than the right to perform an abortion," said Maria del Valle Stigliano, a 30-year-old editor. "It recognizes women as independent people who have the right to decide on our bodies."

"The church will never be in favor of this and there are people who will always be against legalizing abortion, but that doesn't matter," said Ms. Del Valle. "We must focus on people who have not yet decided. This is how we will win."

For Denise Cutuli, a 20-year-old communications student, there is a sense of inevitability in the debate. "Sooner or later, abortion will be law, but the sooner we can get it approved, fewer women will die from clandestine abortions," he said. "We are not asking for anything crazy. Many other countries have already done so and have shown that the death rate decreases when abortion becomes legal."