New offer to legalize abortion in Argentina, with the support of the president

BUENOS AIRES – Abortion rights activists in Argentina formally began the second round in their effort to promote reproductive rights in the land of Pope Francis, encouraged by the hope that the country's transformed political landscape will put its objective within reach.
Two years ago, the activists organized a powerful grassroots movement that helped persuade the lower house of Congress to vote in favor of the legalization of abortion, but the Senate narrowly rejected the bill.
This year, legalization advocates have a powerful new ally, President Alberto Fernández, who took office in December and is expected to present a bill that will legalize abortion when the legislative session opens on March 1.
"This is the year we are not discussing abortion yes or no abortion, but what kind of bill will be passed," said Celeste Mac Dougall, a strong advocate for abortion rights.
The details of Mr. Fernández's proposal have not yet been announced, including the last stage in which pregnancies could be interrupted. But tens of thousands of women took to the streets in Argentina on Wednesday to support the attempt to eliminate the country's restrictive abortion laws.
Across the country, as they did in 2018, protesters waved or used the green handkerchief that has become synonymous with the abortion right movement.
"The abortion law is much more than the right to perform an abortion," said Maria del Valle Stigliano, a 30-year-old editor. "It recognizes women as independent people who have the right to decide on our bodies."
"The church will never be in favor of this and there are people who will always be against legalizing abortion, but that doesn't matter," said Ms. Del Valle. "We must focus on people who have not yet decided. This is how we will win."
For Denise Cutuli, a 20-year-old communications student, there is a sense of inevitability in the debate. "Sooner or later, abortion will be law, but the sooner we can get it approved, fewer women will die from clandestine abortions," he said. "We are not asking for anything crazy. Many other countries have already done so and have shown that the death rate decreases when abortion becomes legal."
By becoming the first Argentine president to support the legalization of abortion, Fernández is willing to please many at his left center base when he delivers Argentina's equivalent of the State of the Union speech next month. By turning the issue into a central theme of the political debate, it could divert attention from Argentina's bleak economic situation while struggling with negative economic growth amid a growing debt crisis.
However, it remains a politically risky movement that could cost the president the support of his allies in some of Argentina's most conservative provinces.
"Given that he is trying to take a more orthodox path in regards to the economy, he is using other issues to calm the demands of his voters," said Mariel Fornoni, a political analyst who runs Management and Fit, a polling company local. "This type of thing allows him to gain time," he added, and warned that "it could also be counterproductive,quot; if the votes do not go well.
The approval is far from true. Amnesty International estimates the current vote in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Argentina, at 116 to 108 in favor of legalization, with 33 votes in the air. In the Senate, Amnesty has 33 votes in favor of approval, 35 against, with three undecided legislators and one with a license.
That points to Mr. Fernández's role as potentially decisive.
While voting in Congress remains uncertain, the massive participation on Wednesday showed the strength and political influence of a grassroots movement that unexpectedly He took center stage two years ago.
In 2018, the president at that time, Mauricio Macri, surprised activists by allowing a debate on abortion in Congress, freeing lawmakers to "vote their conscience." While Mr. Macri did not support the legalization of abortion, he promised not to veto the bill if it is approved.
The impulse to legalize abortion arose from a broader women's rights movement that attracted enthusiastic support across the political spectrum.
"Argentina was not the same after that debate," said Brenda Austin, opposition lawmaker and ally of Macri, who was one of the main advocates of the 2018 bill. Abortion "used to be a taboo issue in politics and now it's hard to find someone who doesn't have a position. "
The abortion went from being a topic that was whispered among close friends to a topic of debate around the tables.
"The social decriminalization has been impressive," said Mariana Romero, a researcher at the Center for the Study of State and Society, a nonprofit organization. “People are now talking about abortion and that is a big change. You see it on the streets, you see it on social networks. "
Several politicians have credited youth-led activism for changing their mind on the subject. Among them was Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who praised the “thousands of girls who took to the streets” in 2018, when as a senator she voted in favor of legalization. She had opposed the practice when she was president from 2007 to 2015.
Argentina is one of several Latin American countries that allow abortion in some circumstances, including rape and when the mother's life is in danger. Only three countries in the region, Cuba, Uruguay and Guyana, have legalized abortion, which is also allowed in some parts of Mexico.
Expressing his support for the legalization of abortion, Mr. Fernández has characterized it as a public health problem.
Between 2015 and 2018, at least 155 women died from abortion complications, 16 percent of all maternal deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.
However, abortion rights advocates know that, as they have organized more in the past two years, their opponents also strongly opposed objecting to legalization in 2018, driven by Catholic and evangelical churches.
The Catholic Church of Argentina convened a demonstration on March 8, International Women's Day, organized around the slogan "Yes to women, Yes to life,quot;.
"We are on alert, this will not surprise us," said Rubén Proietti, head of the Christian Alliance of Evangelical Churches of the Argentine Republic. "If this initiative to convert abortion into law persists, the evangelical church will protest again."
Beyond Argentina, Mr. Proietti says there is concern about what the legalization of abortion in Argentina could mean for the region.
"We believe there are other countries that expect to see what will happen here," he said.
The possible regional effects of a vote of legalization have also raised concerns about the role that Pope Francis could play in the fight against the measure. Because of that, activists were relieved when Fernandez reiterated his intention to press to decriminalize abortion shortly after meeting with the pontiff in the Vatican last month. Fernandez said he did not discuss the issue with the Pope.
"We are very optimistic," said Mac Dougall, an abortion rights advocate, "but we know that our strongest tool to make sure that abortion is legalized is to take the streets for thousands."
Ernesto Londoño contributed reporting.